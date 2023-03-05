EA 19-year-old woman is believed to have been the victim of a homicide in Bramsche near Osnabrück. The public prosecutor’s office and the police in Osnabrück announced on Sunday that investigations were also being carried out on suspicion of a sexual offence. A 20-year-old was arrested on suspicion. According to initial findings, the victim and the suspect were both at a party with around 150 guests.

According to the report, the 19-year-old was missing around 1.30 a.m. during the exuberant celebration in a rifle club in the Bramsch district of Pente. After a joint search by other guests, she was found seriously injured in a meadow. It is possible that the woman was already dead at this point, says senior public prosecutor Alexander Retemeyer. Despite attempts at resuscitation by rescue workers, death was determined in the hospital.

Due to the situation in which they were found, the investigators are assuming a homicide as well as a sex crime. According to the public prosecutor’s office, initial interrogations during the night lead to indications of the 20-year-old German. “The suspect was arrested in his apartment in the morning,” says Retemeyer. He initially did not comment on what happened. On Sunday he was brought before a judge who issued an arrest warrant for murder.

autopsy of the body started

According to investigators, the autopsy of the body began on Sunday. However, a result is not expected in the short term, said Retemeyer. The public prosecutor’s office initially did not want to give any further details on the circumstances of the death of the German victim, referring to possible knowledge of the perpetrator. According to the first findings, an 18th birthday was celebrated on the site. The investigators did not initially announce any details about possible relationships.

With a large contingent, the police held around 150 guests at the Schützenhalle that night to take personal details and conduct initial interviews. Photos were taken of everyone who was still present. The Federal Agency for Technical Relief and the fire brigade helped by illuminating the alleged crime scene. According to the police, young party guests were looked after by several emergency chaplains on site until Sunday afternoon.

Bramsche made headlines again

In fact, within a few days, the small community is back in the headlines. Only on Tuesday had a fatal attack with a gun on a 16-year-old caused horror. An 81-year-old man shot the boy in front of an apartment building directly across from an elementary school. The boy died of his injuries in a hospital on Wednesday evening.

The 81-year-old also fatally injured himself with a pistol, but is no longer in mortal danger. The motive for the crime is still unclear. An arrest warrant for murder and attempted manslaughter was issued against the man, who has Italian citizenship.