To the more than six legal processes that are already being followed Suspended rector of the UAS, Jesús Madueña Molina, Yesterday another was added for the alleged irregular contracting of works whose amount exceeds 20 million pesos. At an initial hearing, representatives of the Office of the Attorney General, chaired by Sara Bruna Quiñónez, the judge was asked to involve the university official in the process. The FGE considers that there are sufficient elements for Madueña Molina to be held responsible for the irregular performance of the public function and exercise improper use of public service. The crux of the matter lies in the alleged direct award of the works to the company Arquitectos Constructores de Sinaloa, SA DE CV, owned by Nacer Augusto Sánchez López, during the period 2021 and 2022.

In a meeting with the media, the suspended rector of the UAS, Jesus Madueña Molina, He explained that the works for which he is now under investigation were carried out so that university students could return to the classrooms after the almost two-year break caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. This with the support of the Undersecretary of Higher Education, Luciano Concheiro Bórquez. He maintained that the investment made for the maintenance and adaptation of schools and faculties cost just over 7 million pesos, so the figure he handles the FGE To demand that he be linked to a new process is exaggerated.

By the way, the state attorney general, Sara Bruna Quiñónez, revealed yesterday that an arrest warrant had already been issued against Hector Melesio Cuen Diazformer director of Assets of the UASThis is due to his constant refusal to attend the initial hearings for which he is being prosecuted. If Cuen Díaz has not been arrested it is because he has an injunction granted by a federal judge, which the State Attorney General’s Office is complying with. It will be next Monday, July 1, when the former university official must appear before the judge to clarify his legal situation.

Who is already ready to go to the Congress of the Union where she will occupy the seat corresponding to district 01 of Sinaloa, is the current Secretary of Public Education and Culture, Graciela Domínguez Nava. The official has just completed the work for the school year and only has to finish the evaluation work and the advice for irregular students. And she has already determined that she will not remain in office and will concentrate on preparing her to assume the federal deputyship.

Once again, the issue of blackouts is occupying public opinion in the state capital. The first San Juan’s Day rain, revealed the vulnerability of the electrical system. Businessmen reported damages and losses due to intermittent blackouts. The worst thing is that it is obvious that the CFE It has not been prepared, since the trees in the historic centre touch the wiring with their branches, which causes electrical shorts.