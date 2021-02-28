The batch of 96 thousand doses of the vaccine Sinopharm against the coronavirus from Beijing, China, in addition to the 904 thousand that arrived last Thursday, arrived in the country this Sunday on a flight from the Air France KLM company.

Flight KL701 that left Beijing made a stopover at Amsterdam airport before arriving in Argentina. On this occasion, Air France KLM used a Boeing 777-300W, which has more space for cargo, to ensure the shipment of vaccines.

All 96,000 doses were loaded into two Envirotainers RAP E1 containers temperature controlled.

Meanwhile, it was also reported that this Sunday two Aerolineas Argentinas planes with shipments of Sputnik V vaccines will arrive in the country.

The Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, announced on Saturday the beginning of the distribution of the Sinopharm vaccine throughout the country.

The Aerolineas Argentinas plane had brought 904,000 Sinopharm vaccines to the country last Thursday. Photo: Mario Quinteros

The doses will begin to come out this Sunday and will arrive between Monday and Tuesday in each province, within the framework of a distribution process that will be “public and under guidelines of total transparency,” as indicated.

“The amount of doses delivered to each jurisdiction strictly depends on the percentage of the population and is adapted to the minimum packaging unit, which is 400 or 900 doses per conservative“, indicates the official text.

In this way, the province of Buenos Aires will receive a total of 186,400 doses (38.66% of the total population) and the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, 33,300 (6.78%).

Meanwhile, Catamarca will receive 4,500 doses (0.92%); Chaco, 13,500 (2.65%); Chubut, 7,200 (1.36%); Córdoba, 40,500 (8.29%); Corrientes, 12,600 (2.47%); Entre Ríos, 15,300 (3.05%); Formosa, 7,200 (1.33%); Jujuy, 9,000 (1.7%); La Pampa, 4,500 (0.79%); La Rioja, 4,500 (0.87%); Mendoza, 21,600 (4.39%); Missions, 13,500 (2.78%); and Neuquén, 7,200 (1.46%).

The list continues with Río Negro with 8,100 doses (1.65%); Salta, 15,300 (3.14%); San Juan, 9,000 (1.72%); San Luis, 5,400 (1.12%); Santa Cruz, 4,500 (0.81%); Santa Fe, 37,800 (7.79%); Santiago del Estero, 10,800 (2.16%); Tierra del Fuego, 2,700 (0.38%); and Tucumán, 18,000 (3.73%) “.

The arrival of the Sinopharm vaccines will allow the start of immunizing teaching staff throughout the country, according to the government’s announcement.