One more year we immerse ourselves in the arc depths, those that connect with the aquatic theme that, from the fair, have tried so hard to enhance the last years through sections (inserts in an convoluted space device) Dedicated to the Mediterranean (2023), the Caribbean (2024) or the Amazon in the present edition (Wametisé: ideas for a amazofuturismo).

Where not so much effort has been made is to achieve an equal event in a gender. MAV (women in visual arts) This year it indicates the loud descent of the participation of women at values ​​below 2023, 35.2% (thanks to foreign artists), and only 5.8% of Spanish. Therefore, I propose a sculptural tour (with some exceptions) and in female, without any concession.

We start with Pavilion 9, always denser, now that we have energy. Vision Institute, Within the ‘profiles (Latin American art)’, it presents OFELIA RODRÍGUEZ (1946-2023), Colombian artist formed in Paris and London who created an extensive work corpus where childhood memories are combined with popular traditions and their daily lives. The disturbing wood boxes mix varied elements (horns, cord, metal buttons or plastic dolls) in a very peculiar style that the space director defines as “tropical punk.”

Less bad that there are galleries like Rosa Santos that uploads the average with a stand composed exclusively of women artists. Marina González Guerreiro It displays a magnificent installing work from the accumulation of objects (plastic, stone, glass, jewelry, waste …), which reviews the iconographic imaginary around the idea of ​​happiness, paying special attention to emotions and the construction of an idealized nature; In a similar, organic and intimate line, Sandra Mar It presents a ‘project only with ceramic and iron pieces, made by parts so that they occupy more space and perceive them as bodies.









On the other hand, through drawing and text on the surfaces, resignifies certain symbols associated with romantic love. In relation to this theme, I get out of the sculptor to point out ‘paraules d’en Núria Güell (DNA), a crude video essay that questions the cultural mandates around the passionate ‘love’ through conversations with professionals (criminologist, private detective, psychoanalyst), fragments of popular songs and texts requested from expressidiaries, victims of abuse, terrorists … Punta hair.

The Ryder Projects He has divided his stand around three themes: the unconscious (‘Tentacular – One Loop’, of Rosana Antoli), Technology (‘Software/Q’, from Suzanne Treister) and the gesture. In the latter, SAHATSA JAUREGI Use negative steel plates, in which shapes and profiles are identified, to architecturally compose through the discarded.

And, about Commissioning Esh is increasingly fashionable. The one of Jorge López It adds to the water discourse imagining an interoceanic journey through works that create a cartography of maritime and cultural routes between the West and America. In the Levante goods such as El Hierro flowed, protagonist of the overwhelming solid sculptures of Amparo Tormo that contrast with the slight vidriated ceramics of María García Ibáñez, pieces that address the sense of belonging and displacements in the series ‘Who moves away’.

From top to bottom, project of Petra Fer: Gilda Lavia); Only Duo de laia April and Diana Lelonek in Set Espai; and Eva Fàbregas piece in Bombón

Magnificent and balanced designs of stands also show Set spai d’art, House of Chappaz either Alarcón raised. The first, with a duo Show photographic installation of two compromised artists: Diana Lelonek, with a gigantic cyanotypy on canvas that captures the devastating impact of sunlight on a mountainous landscape, and Laia April, that moves to Cambodia to investigate the fainting of thousands of women in textile factories and talking about ‘collective hysteria’.

On the pink walls of the second, he highlights “Listen to yourself, Dorothy!” of the Canarian resident in Berlin, Eli Cortiñas, A video-cultural device that interrogates hidden biases in digital files and the growing feminization of technology in ‘Alexa’ voice systems or in artificial intelligence. In the case of Alarcón Criado, the ‘neutral surfaces’ of bee wax of Mercedes pepper and the pieces of the joy & piñero duo, which submit the sculptural material to an exquisite palindromic exercise to explore the balance and reversibility between materials, shapes and words. Sharing space, allude to motherhood the fabrics of Belén Rodríguez (‘I dance myself out of the flu’) and the object photographic circle of Lombardy anger which symbolizes the fertility and cyclic nature of life.

The sculptural potential of the framed image is successfully explored by several authors: the Slovak PETRA FERIncova (Gilda Lavia) which has arranged huge photos as a collapsed dominoes; The Czech Eva Koťatkova, with his series ‘Parallel biography’; The Mexican Alicia Paz (Blessed-Pinel) through her collection of relevant historical female personalities in the installation “Boards” or the Japanese Kei Takemura, with her delicate drawings in old frames within the gigantic space of Anonymous Art Project.

The successes

In the ‘OpenNIG’ section there are important successes with works that give prominence to the matric and textile: the viscous pieces of hanging latex Maya Pita-Romero (the boy); Those made with milk, wood and mud serum Juliana Góngora (continuous space) or the costumes that review the colonial legacy of Theresa Weber(Hatch).

Already outside the section, the textile element is key in the sculptures of Núria Fuster (Juan Silió), which intervenes with fringes recovered from a demolished building of the Stasi, or the artisanal creations of the precursor Aurèlia Muñoz (José de la Hand).

Although without a doubt, the material that is marking the sculpture in recent years is ceramics, an indisputable basis of many artists. Paloma de la Cruz (T20), It uses it enameled, generating expansive bodies that transform into architectures and landscapes; Sandra Val (Valverde Space), In its finest form, porcelain, creates object and liminal scenarios reminiscent of game boards and strategy; Claudia Fontes (Nora Fisch) Agujea your delicate anthropomorphic white pieces not suitable for tripofobic; Ramón Mar(Nordes), Build a functional source understood as a body that suits emotions. Finally, Abigail Wirth (Ani Molnár Gallery) He paints by hand, on polished surfaces, critical narratives around the conciliation of maternity and artistic practice.

Works of Alicia Paz at the Fair



Finally, the critical perspective is fundamental in the sculptures of two of the creators of Freijó Gallery: Olalla G. Valdericeda It points to the excesses of capitalist productivism with a chain made from coins of two euros (‘Smile’) and Rocío Garriga, With three pieces of large format and procedural exhaustivity (‘The law of the mirror’ is made with hundreds of classified dove feathers), shows from different axes, the news of war and the tensions between natures (the animal and the human) erroneously differentiated.