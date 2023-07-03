Eight days ago, the judge Raquel Ivette Duarte Zedillo He asked the eight newly imprisoned soldiers for the Iguala case if they understood why they were there, in their Second District Court for Federal Criminal Proceedings in Edomex. They all answered no. The lady was puzzled.

He had already told them that the Attorney General’s Office was accusing them of the crimes of organized crime and forced disappearance of the 43 from Ayotzinapa.

Understood?

One by one they answered: “No”.

What the eight do understand is that they are scapegoats to satisfy a political commitment of the 4T.

While no one specifies the fault that is imputed to them, they are accused en masse: “Commission by omission”, according to the judge who endorsed the vague accusations of the FGR (in 24 hours he read the 96 volumes of the cause), adopted from the discredited Commission for the Truth and Access to Justice of the Ayotzinapa Case of the federal undersecretary of Human rightsAlejandro Encinas.

On the night of September 26 to 27, 2014, these soldiers were assigned to the 27th Battalion of Iguala Infantry and, together with the others that were available, they had carried out tasks as unrelated to crime as fencing a perimeter and going to the Cristina clinic, where almost 30 students took refuge and requesting an ambulance to help an injured person.

The size of the infamy that is being committed is given by the fact that none of those normalistas was disappeared.

But the insidious accusation and the judge by way hold them responsible for the forced disappearance of the 43 that, by the time the inspection was carried out at the clinic, they had already been picked up by the municipal police of Iguala, Cocula and Huitzuco, and handed over to their perpetrators from Guerreros Unidos.

He is a boss of the gang who recovered his memory and offered to turn on the soldiers.

Before camouflaging himself as Juan, he had never incriminated the military.

According to the judge, the defendants “did not do what they should have done” (commission by omission), which she did not explain but assured that this was decisive in the fate of the disappeared.

The intrigue against the Army dates back to 2015, when the corrosive Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts outlined its farce “crime of the State”, to which those who have been “accompanying” the relatives of Ayotzinapa.

Valid for a direct actor in the murders nicknamed “El Gil” or “El Cabo Gil”, Gildardo López Astudilo, renowned Juan as a protected witness, the first special prosecutor, Omar Gómez Trejo, prepared the consignment of about twenty soldiers, but the FGR dismissed it as inconsistent and the perverse exachichincle of the GIEI resigned.

The lie is resumed: today 12 soldiers are in prison. Among the first four, the former colonel (current brigadier) who commanded the 27th Battalion, a captain, a second lieutenant and a corporal.

And the persecution continues against another eight and a former Zona general who, luckily, have already been discharged from the Army…

