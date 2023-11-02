After the first evacuation from Gaza, this Wednesday, of some 500 injured people and foreigners and Palestinians with dual nationality, another 600 are scheduled to leave today, Thursday, through the Rafah crossing with Egypt. Of them, the vast majority, 400, have passports from the United States, followed by those from Belgium (50). On this occasion, there is no Spaniard on the list announced by the Palestinian General Authority of Crossings and Borders, which summoned those elected in Rafah at seven in the morning (six in the morning, Spanish peninsular time).

Of the two Spaniards who were scheduled to leave yesterday, the Government confirmed the evacuation of Raúl Incertis, an anesthetist with Doctors Without Borders (MSF) who was assigned to southern Gaza. Although another Spaniard, an official from the United Nations Office of the Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process (Unsco), appeared on the list of Palestinian border authorities, his departure from Gaza has not yet been confirmed.

In addition to Palestinians with American and Belgian nationality, the rest have passports from Greece (24), Croatia (23), Netherlands (20), Sri Lanka (17), Switzerland (11), Azerbaijan (8), Bahrain (6) , Chad (6), South Korea (5), North Macedonia (4), Mexico (2), Italy and the UN (4).

Two weeks



With its departure, Egypt helps the evacuation of foreigners from the Gaza Strip. “We are prepared to receive and remove from Gaza some 7,000 foreign citizens of 60 nationalities,” promises the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, according to the Al Qahera television network. However, what is not yet known are the details or how long the departure from Gaza will take. If the evacuation flow continues at the same rate of about 500 people per day, it would take two weeks to remove those 7,000 foreigners or those with dual nationality. Too much waiting time for the very serious situation that exists in the Strip under the Israeli bombings, the advance of its land invasion and the shortage of humanitarian aid, fuel and electricity.

In addition to foreigners, Egypt is removing seriously injured Palestinians from Gaza who cannot be properly treated in hospitals. Of the 32 medical centers that were in this small, densely populated territory, only half are now functioning as they are left without electricity due to the lack of fuel to power their emergency generators. According to Doctors Without Borders, some 20,000 wounded people are trapped in the Strip, which is why it has joined the calls for a ceasefire to be able to treat them and for more humanitarian assistance to arrive. “I am shocked by the fact that everyone there is asking for food and water,” explains Phillippe Lazzarini, head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA, in its acronym in English), according to the BBC.

While the indiscriminate bombing by Israel continues, which claims to have launched more than 10,000 projectiles since the savage Hamas terrorist attack on October 7, the Palestinian Ministry of Health raises the death toll to more than 9,000, of which 3,760 are children. Among them are those killed in the attacks on the Jabalia refugee camp, the largest of the eight that operate in Gaza, where at least 50 people have lost their lives and, according to Hamas, more than 200.

As reported by the Egyptian state newspaper ‘Arham’, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh has been in favor of entering into political negotiations without putting any conditions on the ceasefire, the opening of humanitarian corridors and the entry of aid. in Gaza. A true example of the tremendous impact that the Israeli military operation is having. To try to stop the bleeding, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken travels to the Middle East this Friday. As he announces on X (former Twitter), “we do not have to choose between defending Israel and helping Palestinian civilians. We can and must do both.”