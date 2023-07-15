Six other people who are allegedly members of the criminal group La Familia Michoacana with operations in the State of Mexico, were arrested this Friday as possible perpetrators of the murders and acts of violence that have occurred in recent days in the Toluca Valley.

Elements of the Edomex Attorney General’s Office, federal forces and the Mexican Secretary of Security, deployed an operation to locate and detain alleged members of the Michoacan Familyto rrelated to the abandonment of human remains on public roads.

The investigative, office and field actions, as well as the monitoring of the video surveillance cameras of the SS Control, Command, Communication, Computing and Quality Center (C5), allowed us to identify the alleged intervention of the criminal group, which in recent two weeks would have placed human remains with allusive blankets and intimidating messages in Toluca and neighboring municipalities.

According to information from the Prosecutor’s Office, in the five findings of last Wednesday, July 5, it was determined that the remains corresponded to two victims.

After that, the authorities followed up on members of a criminal cell, which, among other criminal activities, could be related to the aforementioned events and for this reason, in the early hours of Wednesday, July 12, it was possible to capture Ernesto “N”, alias ” Winnie and/or Commander Santana”, 31 years old, leader of this group and three more of its members identified as Miguel “N”, 32 years old and Karen Abinai “N”, 18 years old.

Hours later, in another action against this criminal cell, Adriana “N” was arrested, who had in her possession two long firearms, with a stocked charger and marijuana wrappers.

The detainees

Ernesto “N”, alias “Winiie and/or Comandante Santana”, Miguel “N” and Karen Abinai “N” were arrested in an action carried out in the neighborhood El Cerrillo Beautiful View, in the Mexican capital, where 7 firearms (4 long and 3 short), 80 useful cartridges, two vehicles (a Jeep truck, a Grand Cherokee and a PT Cruiser vehicle), bags of green grass with the characteristics of marijuana and cell phones. For her part, Adriana “N” was arrested in the municipality of Nezahualcoyotl.

This Thursday, he was secured by the municipal police of metepecGustavo “N” alias “Gustavito” and in the early hours of today Erick “N”, alias “Cachango”, was arrested in the limits of the municipalities of Toluca and Metepec, for his relationship with these events.

As background, it has been established that Oscar “N” alias “Pecha”, a member of a criminal group with origins in Michoacán and whose cell operates in the Toluca Valley, maintains a conflict over the control of criminal activities in the area with Yamin “N ” aka “Chinese”.

What happened in the Toluca Valley?

According to the investigations of the Mexican Prosecutor’s Office, “El Chino” seized drugs and weapons from the “Pecha” cell who allegedly engaged in extortion to sawmills, dances, fairs and public events, in addition to various commercial activities, drug dealing, homicide, kidnapping and whose illicit products were seized for their own benefit to the detriment of the criminal group, which generated discomfort within it.

It is known that “Pecha”, who has an arrest warrant for the crime of extortion, took action against alias “Chino” who also has an arrest warrant for the same crime, due to the claim of his superiors for his lack of of results.

Given this and without the authorization of their commandersthe “Pecha” decided to send a message to the “Chino” and ordered the placement of human remains and blankets in the places that he considered would harm the latter.

This initiative caused discomfort, complaints and subsequent punishment from his superiors who reproached him “…you only heated up the plaza” because it provoked a forceful response from the federal security authorities and the State of Mexico.

Therefore, before this unauthorized action, he was chained to the bed of a truck in the town of Zacapuato, municipality of Cutzamala de Pinzón, in Guerrero.

Investigations continue to arrest the rest of those responsible. Four of the detainees were transferred and admitted to the Santiaguito Penitentiary and Social Reintegration Center in Almoloya de Juárez, where they were placed at the disposal of the Judicial Authority, which will determine their legal situation. While two more will be presented before a Judge within the legal term.

However, the FGJEM reported that the detainees should be considered innocent until a conviction is issued against them.

Haven’t you taken a tour of Amazon? Go on THIS LINK and check all the promotions.