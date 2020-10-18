In Moscow, another 52 people with coronavirus have died in the last 24 hours. This is reported by the capital’s headquarters in its Telegram-channel.

The age of the patients was not specified.

The headquarters also recalled that it is worth staying at home and calling a doctor in case of any symptoms of ARVI.

Over the past day, 56 patients with coronavirus have died in Moscow.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 353 thousand cases of infection have been recorded in Moscow, 1.3 million cases of infection have been detected throughout Russia.

Even more interesting in our “Classmates”… Subscribe!