In Moscow, 52 patients with coronavirus have died over the past day. About it reports the operational headquarters of the capital in Telegram.

A day earlier, 58 deaths were reported, with the total number of deaths reaching 5,739.

Earlier on October 13, Deputy Head of the Ministry of Health Oleg Gridnev said that in Russia the bed capacity for patients with coronavirus is almost 90 percent full.

In September, Anastasia Rakova, the Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Social Development, said that the capital began to remove beds from the reserve for COVID-19 patients. Scheduled and emergency medical care, she said, will continue to be provided to Muscovites in full.

