The Ministry of Finance of the Amur Region has prepared amendments to the regional budget. Due to gratuitous receipts, revenues increased by 5.2 billion rubles. This year they amount to 106 billion rubles. In total, the Ministry of Finance redistributed 470 million rubles for the implementation of regional state programs. Legislative Assembly deputies approved changes to the main financial document of the Amur region.

As noted IA PriamurMedia, an additional 3.9 billion rubles were allocated for the construction of a bridge across the Zeya. The funds came from the federal budget.

The Old Bridge across the Zeya, built in 1981, is the only road bridge that connects Blagoveshchensk with the main road network of the Amur Region and the Far East. In 2020, it was closed for repairs more than once due to damage.

A new bridge is currently under construction. Trial traffic on it is planned to open in September 2023.

Amur News Service writes that in the Tambov region, the restoration of the bridge across the Gilchin River at the 47th km of the Blagoveshchensk-Gomelevka highway has been completed. Work started this spring. They were held within the framework of the national project “Safe and high-quality roads”. The repair was completed within the contractual terms, the commission accepted the object.

Earlier it was reported that by the end of 2022, the Amur Region will receive 415 million rubles from the reserve fund of the Russian government for the resettlement of emergency housing. Funds are needed in connection with the increase in spending on the construction of new homes for migrants.