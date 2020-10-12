In Moscow, 34 more patients with coronavirus have died in the last 24 hours. This is reported by the operational headquarters of the capital for the fight against infection in Telegram-channel.

All patients were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for COVID-19. The total number of those who died in Moscow reached 5629 people. The day before, 35 deaths were reported.

In Russia, over the past day, 13,634 cases of coronavirus infection were detected in all regions of the country. Most of the infected are in Moscow (4501), St. Petersburg (528) and the Moscow region (419).

