The Ministry of Development and Infrastructure has just awarded the last works scheduled for the repair of different sections on five regional roads damaged by DANA. These run through Abanilla, Jumilla, Murcia, San Javier and Santomera. The works, explained sources from the regional Executive, will involve a regional investment of 3,696,321 euros.

These actions are part of the regional plan to solve the damage caused by the floods in September 2019. «In addition to improving the safety of the roads affected by torrential rains, they intend to boost the activity of companies in the construction sector to contribute to alleviate the effects of the crisis caused by the coronavirus “, said the counselor José Ramón Díez de Revenga.

The head of Development highlighted the “important investment effort of the regional Executive to restore security to users of regional roads affected by torrential rains.” He recalled that the Community has already carried out 80 of the 93 actions planned to repair these damages, which, as a whole and once awarded, represent an investment of 12,743,087 euros.

Currently, eight works are in different stages of execution. They correspond to the regional highway that connects Abarán with Blanca (RM-514); Los Belones, in Cartagena (RM-F54); the one that connects Balsicas with Los Alcázares (RM-F26); the one that connects San Javier with Torre Pacheco (RM-F29); Archena with Ojós (RM-522); Ojós con Blanca (RM-520); and those of the La Manga and Mar Menor motorways (RM-12 and RM-19).

The largest actions correspond to the improvement of the Mar Menor highway (RM-19) and the regional road, which connects the districts of La Tercia and Sucina (RM-F19), in the municipality of Murcia. In them, the sources remarked, 1,574,870 and 1,154,000 euros will be invested, respectively.

Work will also be carried out to reinforce road safety on the San Javier-Zeneta highway (RM-1) for 577,276 euros. This action, which will correct the damage caused by the rains, includes the reconstruction of the affected sections of the service roads and the bike lane.