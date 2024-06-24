Text has the signature of 56 deputies, the majority from PL; deputies from 5 parties with ministers in the Lula government also sign

PL (Bill) 1,904 of 2024, known as the “anti-abortion” PL, has gained the support of 24 deputies since the urgent request was approved in the Chamber. With the new additions, the project has the signature of 56 deputies. The PL (Liberal Party) has the largest number, with 36 signatures.

The proposal equates abortion performed after 22 weeks with the crime of homicide, even in cases permitted by the Constitution (rape, anencephaly and risk of mother’s death). The mother’s sentence could be up to 20 years in prison.

Federal deputy Renilce Nicodemos (MDB-PA), who is from the evangelical bench, was the only one who asked for the withdrawal of the signature. The congresswoman backed down after discovering that the woman’s sentence could be greater than that of the rapist.

Read the list of deputies who signed the project:

Sóstenes Cavalcante (PL-RJ);

Mauricio Marcon (Podemos-RS);

Sergeant Fahur (PSD-PR);

Sergeant Gonçalves (PL-RN);

Corporal Gilberto Silva (PL-PB);

General Girão (PL-RN);

Zé Trovão (PL-SC);

Delegate Fábio Costa (PP-AL);

Colonel Assis (União Brasil-MT);

Marcos Pollon (PL-MS);

Pastor Diniz (União Brasil-RR);

Messias Donato (Republicanos-ES);

Delegate Paulo Bilynskyj (PL-SP);

Junio ​​Amaral (PL-MG);

Dr. Frederico (PRD-MG);

Delegate Palumbo (MDB-SP);

Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP);

André Fernandes (PL-CE);

Colonel Chrisóstomo (PL-RO);

Gustavo Gayer (PL-GO);

Julia Zanatta (PL-SC);

Cristiane Lopes (União Brasil-RO);

Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG);

Pezenti (MDB-SC);

Franciane Bayer (Republicanos-RS);

Simone Marquetto (MDB-SP);

Rodrigo Valadares (União Brasil-SE);

Filipe Barros (PL-PR);

Bibo Nunes (PL-RS);

Mário Frias (PL-SP);

Silvia Waiãpi (PL-AP);

Fred Linhares (Republicanos-DF);

Captain Alden (PL-BA);

Abilio Brunini (PL-MT);

Evair Vieira de Melo (PP-ES);

Delegate Ramagem (PL/RJ);

Marcelo Moraes (PL-RS);

Eros Biondini (PL-MG);

Delegate Caveira (PL-PA);

Greyce Elias (Avante-MG);

Dayany Bittencourt (União Brasil-CE);

Gilvan from Federal (PL-ES);

Rodolfo Nogueira (PL-MS);

Bia Kicis (PL-DF);

Adilson Barroso (PL-SP);

Filipe Martins (PL-TO);

Colonel Fernanda (PL-MT);

Dr. Luiz Ovando (PP-MS);

Delegate Éder Mauro (PL-PA);

Carla Zambelli (PL-SP);

Pastor Eurico (PL-PE);

Paulo Freire Costa (PL-SP);

Lêda Borges (PSDB-GO);

Eli Borges (PL-TO);

Ely Santos (Republicanos-SP);

José Medeiros (PL-MT).

On Sunday (June 23), a group against the “anti-abortion” PL held a demonstration on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo. During the act, they placed fire on a doll of Arthur Lira (PP-AL), the president of the Chamber of Deputies.

The congressman has been criticized for the way he handled the project in the Chamber. On June 12, he proposed and approved the text’s urgency request in a quick vote. Two days later, on June 14, the tag “Fora Lira” was among the most talked about topics on X (formerly Twitter).