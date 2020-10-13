Another 1,750 people have recovered from coronavirus in Moscow over the past day, said Anastasia Rakova, Deputy Mayor of the capital for social development, on Tuesday, October 13.

“Over the past day after undergoing treatment, another 1,750 patients have recovered. The total number of people who have recovered from the infection has increased to 264,500, ”she said.

Patients who need to remain monitored receive appropriate recommendations, Rakova added.

Recovered Muscovites are offered to become plasma donors. A donor can be a person aged 18 to 55 years old who has had coronavirus and does not have chronic diseases. The donor must be tested negative for HIV, hepatitis B and C.

Also, the recovered townspeople can volunteer and help those who are being treated for COVID-19 at home.

On October 9, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that the number of new cases of COVID-19 in the capital reached the April level, and the number of seriously ill patients also increased.

At the moment, the mayor noted, there are no plans to introduce new restrictions in Moscow.