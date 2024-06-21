Work is still underway to recover bodies from the waters off the Italian coast after a boat carrying migrants capsized earlier this week. The Coast Guard said another 14 bodies were found about 200 kilometers from the Italian mainland on Friday.

The confirmed death toll from the accident that occurred on Sunday night now stands at 34, and it is feared that there may be more bodies at sea.

Survivors of the accident told relief organizations that at least 50 people were on board the boat. The Coast Guard stated that three ships will continue to search for more missing people in the coming days, with air support from aircraft belonging to the Italian Navy and the European Border Protection Agency (Frontex).

The boat had sailed from Türkiye, but it capsized off the coast of the Calabria region in southern Italy. Thousands of migrants are trying to reach islands such as Lampedusa, Malta, Sicily or the Italian mainland by boat from Turkey or North Africa.