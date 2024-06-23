Rome.- The Italian coast guard has recovered a further 14 bodies from last week’s shipwreck in the Ionian Sea, off the coast of southern Italy, bringing the number of known victims of the shipwreck to 34. Dozens of people remain missing and are presumed dead.

The bodies, recovered on Friday, were transferred to a port in Calabria. Three coast guard vessels actively participated in the air and sea search, about 190 kilometers (120 miles) from the coast.

Survivors reported that the boat had caught fire, causing it to capsize off the Italian coast overnight last Sunday, about eight days after leaving Turkey with about 75 people from Iran, Syria and Iraq on board, according to the agency. for refugees and other UN organizations. Eleven survivors were being treated on land.

The latest deaths bring to more than 800 people who have died or disappeared and are presumed dead crossing the central Mediterranean so far this year, an average of five deaths a day, according to UN agencies.

Humanitarian groups have denounced the deaths as evidence of the failure of European migration policy.