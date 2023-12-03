Another 133 Russians and members of their families passed through the Rafah checkpoint. The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations reported this on December 3.

“Specialists from the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations in Egypt provide Russian citizens with medical and psychological assistance, including paperwork. They provide water and food,” the Ministry of Emergency Situations said in a message on its Telegram channel.

Department specialists are working with people who left the Gaza Strip. After completing all the necessary procedures, the department’s aviation will deliver the evacuated Russians to Moscow.

The news is being updated

