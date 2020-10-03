Another 1,069 people have recovered in Moscow after the coronavirus. This was announced on Saturday, October 3, by the deputy mayor of the city, Anastasia Rakova.

“The number of people who have recovered in Moscow continues to grow. Over the past day after undergoing treatment, another 1,069 patients recovered. The total number of people who have recovered from the infection has increased to 252,087, ”she said.

Earlier, Natalya Pshenichnaya, deputy director for clinical and analytical work of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, said that during the coronavirus pandemic, it is important to take precautions and especially carefully monitor the state of immunity – in particular, try not to overcool.

On October 2, Vitaly Zverev, Head of the Department of Microbiology, Virology and Immunology at Sechenov University, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences, shared his opinion on when Russia will be able to defeat the coronavirus. According to him, the pandemic will continue, and the incidence will increase if 70% of the population does not have immunity to coronavirus.

