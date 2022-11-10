It was proposed to allocate additional funds in the amount of 102 billion rubles for the fight against diabetes. LDPR deputies Vladimir Koshelev, Yaroslav Nilov and Stanislav Naumov took the initiative to amend the budget plan for the second reading and add expenses for diabetics. The document prepared by parliamentarians for consideration by the State Duma Committee on Budget and Taxes is at the disposal of Izvestia.

The changes should affect the draft federal law “On the federal budget for 2023 and for the planning period of 2024 and 2025.” It is proposed to add expenses for the implementation of the federal project “Fight against diabetes” there.

Despite the fact that the latter was developed on behalf of the president and submitted to the government in the summer of 2022, the budget plan did not reflect the costs for it, the authors of the initiative noted. In total, it is proposed to allocate about 34 billion rubles a year for these purposes.

Thus, in total, more than 100 billion rubles should go to fight diabetes over three years. The need for additional funding for the fight against diabetes is due to the increase in mortality from this disease, one of the authors of the amendments, deputy Vladimir Koshelev, noted in an interview with Izvestia.

“This was especially evident in 2020, a difficult year for the whole country, the year of the COVID-19 epidemic, when the mortality rate for patients with diabetes increased by 22%. To date, there are 157,000 confirmed cases of people with diabetes who have had COVID, of whom 7% of those with type 1 diabetes and 14% of those with type 2 diabetes have died. Moreover, almost half of all deaths occur among citizens of working age, up to 60 years old, ”the parliamentarian emphasized.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

Sugar fee: 100 billion rubles can be added to the treatment of diabetes