An honourable octogenarian begins to have absent-mindedness, failures of recognition or embarrassing moments of confusion, but he believes himself ready to continue his political or professional career, until the clamour of those around him forces him to stop and resign. A successful medical student recklessly begins to lose weight, subjecting her body to starvation, vomiting and laxatives, but does not consider herself to have any disorder, but simply to be “fat”. Another woman, after overcoming a painful separation, develops a strange idea, which gradually becomes delirious, about a supposed plot against her, led by the neighbours on the floor above, and she becomes increasingly distressed, isolated and impoverished, before the horrified eyes of her poor children. None of these three patients wants to hear about going to the psychiatrist. It is a drama that many homes experience, which is not usually talked about and which generates a lot of helplessness: when the loved one is a patient who is not aware of having a disorder, and even less of needing help or treatment.

As early as 1914, Joseph Babinski, one of the fathers of neurology, presented a case of anosognosia or lack of awareness of illness. A woman with hemiplegia, when asked to raise her left arm, did not answer or said that she had already raised it. Obviously, she could not raise it, but she believed that she had done so. He also coined the term anosodiaphoria, applied to those patients who, being aware of their hemiplegia, did not care at all and did not report any discomfort about it. It is similar to the more literary beautiful indifference of the hysterical pictures described by the French.

Another fascinating neurological picture is that of Anton-Babinski or cortical blindness: the blind patient believes he can see. Despite stumbles, knocks and mistakes, he thinks the problem is the lack of light or that things have been moved around. He becomes angry or makes up stories about the denial of his disorder, because in some brain lesions, sometimes located predominantly in the right hemisphere, the patient is not aware of the deficit or the limitation. This anosognosia occurs in 80% of patients with Alzheimer’s disease and in 60% with mild cognitive impairment. But it is also common in psychiatric conditions: the psychotic patient firmly believes that all his ideas and perceptions are real and not the product of any disorder, the person with bipolar mania believes that the world – and not his brain – is the one that has changed, and the depressive participates in a universal, existential catastrophe, and hence his hopelessness, sometimes suicidal.

These conditions pose a challenge for clinical management, because they strain the balance between the bioethical principles that govern medicine: patient autonomy, beneficence (acting in the patient’s best interest, seeking his or her good), non-maleficence (not causing harm) and justice (seeking equity and impartiality). From an extreme paternalistic position, one can proceed – as in the past – to terrible coercive measures “for the good of the patient.” From a maximalist autonomism, one can let Alzheimer’s, psychosis or anorexia run wild and determine decisions, with disastrous consequences for the patient, his or her family or other people.

In the heated and sometimes destructive debate on social media, psychiatrists are sometimes criticised for being too coercive (the term “psychiatric violence” is used) or for the opposite (not admitting the patient until the situation is extreme, tolerating realities that carry a risk of aggression, being excessively do-gooder or contemplative in their actions). In the arduous task of managing these clinical situations, mental health professionals must be measured and responsible, capable of evaluating and re-evaluating the patient’s judgment over time, and, of course, optimising the margins for persuasion, dialogue, agreement and emotional support for a person who is suffering greatly.

Can we reduce, in our environment, the coercive measures in the treatment of these serious disorders? Yes, we have room. But to do so, a change of mentality is necessary at different levels (health, social, educational and judicial) and considerably more resources (professionals, training, infrastructure), avoiding reckless maximalism and working all in the same direction. At the same time as we humanize mental health care, we cannot leave families defenseless. Intensive outpatient facilities, home hospitalization or day hospitals can be good channels to advance in this direction. And do not forget that, in extreme situations, with a risk of self- or heteroaggression, our duty will continue to be to protect life, in the best way possible.

The topic of anosognosia refers us to the awareness of our own deficits and limitations. As individuals and as a society, we also have blind spots of which we are not aware. In psychotherapy, there are complacent accounts that find guilty agents of personal suffering in the patient’s remote past or environment, but also others – harsher but perhaps more therapeutic – that, from empathy and biographical understanding, make emerge into the subject’s consciousness a deep-rooted, automatic and harmful interpersonal pattern, which from now on can be modified.

On a cultural level, a few decades ago it seemed normal to us to get intoxicated with tobacco or to make homophobic jokes, for example. Today it seems to us that we were blind to all the toxicity that we were breathing. What blind spots do we have today in our retina? What beliefs, convictions or habits will we be ashamed of in a few years? At least let us be aware of our blindness and be prudent and cautious in our path. Otherwise, like Anton-Babinski’s cortical blindness, we will stumble, hit objects – and people – and shout, because we will believe that someone has suddenly moved things around for us. There is a destructive and disorganized fury in those who fanatically believe they see, but are completely in the dark.

