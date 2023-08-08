Men and women come into the world with the essential toolkit for life; not for society, which is the human interpretation of existence, full of additives, sweeteners, artificial substances and preservatives. When depressives feel that life is meaningless, they are undoubtedly referring to society. The same thing happens in sexual matters. We are all perfectly equipped for pleasure, but events occur along the way that prevent us from accessing it. It is like a file or a program that has been put on our computer. We know it’s there, but we don’t have direct access and we can’t find it; either due to ignorance or because they have moved it to us.

Female anorgasmia is something similar. Healthy women, with their genitals and clitoris in perfect condition, and without a history of sexual trauma, do not achieve ecstasy. A recent study of The Journal of Sexual Medicine says that 42% of women in the United States do not reach climax. What is not working? Their bodies, their minds, or will their habitats be inauspicious for embracing what the French call la petite death?

But let’s first rule out organic causes, which exist, although they are not the most frequent. “There are certain pathologies and drugs that can hinder orgasmic discharge,” says Francisca Molero, a gynecologist, sexologist, director of the Ibero-American Institute of Sexology and president of the Spanish Federation of Sexology Societies. “Here would come those that affect mental health, neurological, vascular, neuroendocrine, metabolic diseases and even those that affect the musculoskeletal level. The most frequent are anxiety, depression and their treatments; pathologies that compromise arousal, such as hypertension, diabetes or those related to pelvic or genital pain; and, of course, pathologies of the pelvic floor, a very important structure for feeling genital sensations”.

The body is the vehicle in which we ride to access pleasure thanks to the motor and psychomotor learning that develops from birth; that allow living the bodily intensities from which emotions and pleasure will come. This development is physiological, prior to the cognitive capacities that allow us to do many things, among others, to speak. Therefore, not knowing how the body works is another of the most common and basic causes of anorgasmia.

“Formerly, the prevailing morality penalized self-exploration and sensuality,” explains Molero. “The new generations, fortunately, have not suffered this scourge, but there is still a lot of ignorance and people are very impatient. There are women who only reach orgasm through masturbation and in a very specific way; so in a couple things get complicated. Others reach for the vibrator as a shortcut and avoid exploring themselves further, acknowledging sensations, and enjoying the ride. Or they do it without desire. And there are those who have such high expectations regarding what an orgasm should be that, when they experience it, they do not identify it as such. Generally, it was said that when someone was not sure if she had orgasms or not, it is because she had not. But we see in consultation that this possibility exists”, points out this gynecologist.

We are heads that, most of the time, carry an anatomy, without worrying much about what happens below the neck. However, we aspire to reach seventh heaven in record time. Elena Capelo is a psychologist and treats, among other things, anorgasmic problems in the CEPSIM Psychological Center, in Madrid. “A good relationship with the body is essential for good sex. On the one hand, there are people who are dissatisfied with their physique for aesthetic reasons, because it does not meet the beauty canon required at all times,” he points out, “but, regardless of this condition, most people are very disconnected with the body. They have not taught us to dialogue with him, to listen to him, to recognize the stimuli he sends us, to know when we are excited or when we feel desire. We only take care of the body when a disease occurs and physical education is limited to practicing a series of sports designed to compete.

Focusing, more than necessary, on the body has always been punishable. If before exploring oneself was a sin, then it became shameful. “Some women who find it difficult to reach orgasm say that, as children, they were caught by a family member while they were touching themselves or looking in the mirror and that made them feel very ashamed. It is like a small trauma that has remained there and that is an obstacle to the pleasure that you have to work on”, says Francisca Molero.

The body is the object of study bodysex, a sexological approach created by Jean-Yves Desjardins (1931-2011) and based on the premise that everything that happens in our physiology is correlated with emotions and cognitions. Claude Roux-Deslandes is a doctor, sexologist and disciple of Desjardins and lives in France, where she puts into practice and teaches the principles of this discipline. To understand the question at hand, according to Deslandes, it is necessary to differentiate between orgasm and orgast. “In it orgast the threshold of arousal and sexual tension required for orgasm is reached mechanically, but emotion and cognition are lacking”, Roux-Deslandes points out. “Therefore, the proper arousal curve is reached, but an orgasm is not experienced; because for the latter to occur, more elements are needed. This is what happens, for example, to rape victims. Their bodies respond to stimuli and may have a orgastbut, due to the trauma they are experiencing, they do not reach orgasm ”.

Roux-Deslandes talks about the verbs of eroticism that must be used and conjugated in order to experience the variety of orgasmic sensations: “To reach orgasm, one must know how to use the body with its laws, as in all body arts, in a certain way. , because everything is physiological and body and mind are closely connected. There are women who know how to do this naturally, but others must learn it or learn it again if they have blocked it due to trauma. You have to know how to breathe and, above all, exhale (synonymous with letting go). You have to know how to move the pelvis in a certain way; especially being able to play with the pelvic scale, and that the movement reaches the shoulders and head. You have to combine slow and fast rhythms and you have to use the five senses to eroticize the body. Laughter also helps a lot because when we laugh or cry, we are letting go of emotions and, above all, you have to get used to playing with your body,” says the French sexologist. Knowing how to use the body, we heal the mind and vice versa; since the problems are reflected in both areas, closely linked. For this reason, the approach to anorgasmia is almost always multidisciplinary.

Another facet to take into account in this disorder is to review attachments. “To simplify a lot, we call attachment to how safe or insecure one feels in any type of relationship with another person”, points out Elena Capelo, “and that is learned in the family. There are secure and insecure attachments, which are three: avoidance, typical of people who find it difficult to socialize, who avoid showing up and connecting with others to avoid danger. The second is the anxious or ambivalent one, it is that of those who need others, but do not quite trust them and, therefore, are constantly looking for signs of their loyalty. Disorganized attachment is the one shown by those who have suffered violence in their childhood. They have learned that social relationships imply abuse and they live in fear, at the same time that they need them. A woman who has built an insecure attachment in her childhood, due to the environment in which she has grown up, will have a harder time trusting her partner, letting herself go, opening up to the other, losing control. Requirements very much in line with the conquest of the long-awaited orgasm”, Capelo points out.

In fact, if there is a word that is opposed, by nature, to pleasure and ecstasy, it is the word control. And if there is an anorgasmic personality profile, it is that of a controlling, self-demanding, rational woman with little connection to her body. In this sense, social models to follow can be very emasculating; from the woman who had to arrive virgin and pure at the marriage of our parents and grandparents to the superwoman who must get outstanding in all subjects: work, economic, family, social and sexual.

“I have been working in a center for more than forty years,” says Roux-Deslandes, “and lately I see that the young women are in danger of not letting go. They are given more and more responsibility in the sexual relationship. On the issue of consent, for example, which is fine and essential in a meeting, they feel that they are the ones who must handle this issue, make sure there are no sexist or violent behaviors. There may be women who combine this task with letting go, but for many it means being alert and not losing control at any time; because I believe that this aspect, so necessary, has been poorly explained to the new generations”.