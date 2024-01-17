New outpatient services exempt for people suffering from anorexia, bulimia and other nutrition and eating disorders. This was announced today, January 17, at question time, by the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci. There will be a total of 32 free performances.

“Specifically, those affected by anorexia and bulimia can access 16 new specialist outpatient services appropriate for monitoring the disease”, he explained, illustrating the measures he has taken steps to adopt, following “what is foreseen in the 2022 Budget Law”, “in the Ministerial Decree of 23 June 2023 containing the definition of the rates of specialist outpatient care, thanks to the which after many years – he highlighted – the Lea Prime Ministerial Decree of 12 January 2017 can be concretely implemented. To date, patients suffering from anorexia and bulimia can see their right to benefit from the exemption of appropriate outpatient specialist services for the monitoring of I disturb. The entry into force of the Nomenclator, at the unanimous request of all the Regions, has been rescheduled for 1 April this year”.

“Furthermore – added the minister – in consideration of the level of severity and complexity of the clinical condition, the patients will be eligible for direct access district assistance with the use of methods and tools based on the most advanced scientific evidence. Without prejudice to these services, as part of the Lea update proposal, the National Commission for updating the Lea and promoting the appropriateness of the National Health Service has highlighted the importance of introducing a further 16 new outpatient care services to be granted exemptly, necessary and appropriate for the monitoring and prevention of complications from worsening of bulimia and anorexia. Performances which, added to the previous ones, they will become 32“.