‘Anora’ triumphs in some Oscar awards that surrender to independent cinema and punish ‘Emilia Pérez’

Six million dollars. That is what has cost Anorathe great winner of the Oscar this year and winner of the most important award, the best film. Starting with the amount worth a work may sound frivolous, but this time it is something political and important. To compare, WICKEDanother one of the nominees, cost 145 million. And even a French film like Emilia Pérez It cost 20 million. The difference says a lot about the type of cinema that represents Anora, That independent cinema, lifted in full. The countercurrent cinema that its director has always made, Sean Baker, one of those snipers who have made cinema despite everything. That have portrayed US margins like nobody. Without moralism or underlined.

Karla Sofía Gascón is left without the Oscar for Best Protagonist Actress, who wins Mikey Madison

Has done it again in Anoraits romantic anti comedy, its version of Pretty Woman with class awareness with which he has put Hollywood at his feet (already dancing Take That’s Greatest Day). If ten years ago someone would have said that they would be Baker would win an Oscar, no one would have believed him, but now he has succeeded, and what luck that he has done it, because his victory claims that cinema that does not serve production standards.

A victory that also highlights the power of Cannes and the internationalization of the academy, which is committed to more diverse and out of industrial canons. It is the third film that the Oscar wins after beating the gold palm after Martyin 1956; and Parasites, in 2020. The second in five years. Not only did he win, Baker put a record for the story. He became the first director to achieve four awards at the same ceremony, since he achieved the best film (he is one of the producers), the best director, the best script and the best assembly. He didn’t stay there, Anora He made almost full, since in one of the turns of the night, Mikey Madison won the award for best actress by beating the other favorite, Demi Moore, who saw how the statuette escaped for The substance. Finally, five of six, the most named from the night from afar.

The first proof that it would be the night of Anora He arrived soon, with the Oscar to the best original script that are Baker dedicated to the “community of sex workers”, who always inhabit their cinema and that in the case of Anorathey star. Of course, an award after Conclave – the other favorite that finally only achieved a statuette – achieved the adapted script and put some emotion. It lasted little, when the feature film gained better assembly everything seemed determined. If above Quentin Tarantino, Pope of Indie cinema goes out to give the award to the best direction the thing seemed clear. And if that adds Mikey Madison’s surprise, everything was determined when Meg Ryan and Billy Cristal said the title of Anora as winner of the award for the best film of the year.





Sean Baker arrived in the last award, and left his best speech for the best direction, where he made a defense with nails and teeth of indie cinema and in Salas. First he recognized Tarantino that if he had not taken Mikey Madison in Once upon a time in Hollywood, his film would not exist, since it was there that he discovered Madison. Then he claimed the cinema as a place of union “in this divided world.” “The rooms are suffering and it is our work to defend them. If not, we will lose our culture, this is the battle of the filmmakers, make films for the rooms, ”Baker claimed that he asked parents to teach their children to watch cinema in Salas and thanked their mother, which was her birthday, that she did when he was five years old.

The controversy can with ‘Emilia Pérez’

Beyond seeing who won the award for the best film, the focus of this ceremony was to see what happened with Emilia PérezJacques Audiard’s film, which a few months ago was the great favorite with 13 candidacies and that in recent weeks went to the center of the controversy due to the racist content tweets of its protagonist, the Spanish Karla Sofía Gascón. Many pointed out that everything that happened was going to penalize the French film to the point that in the last pools the Hollywood media gurus gave the Sorpasso of the Brazilian film I’m still here In best international film.

It seemed incredible that a film that arrived as the most nominated lost one that seemed tied, but it was, Brazil took the award and left France for another year without the prize. Undoubtedly, this defeat felt as a Hollywood punishment for everything that happened. Finally, Emilia Pérez The two who seemed more safe, the best song to Evil, And the best cast actress for Zoe Saldaña, who did not mention Karla Sofía Gascón, who was summoned by the composers of the song and by the presenter, Conan O’Brien, who dedicated a few darts.





The presenter faced the elephant in the room at the beginning of the gala and said that Emilia Pérez I had a record of nominations … and crisis. He also cited that Anora The word ‘fuck’ 479 times, “only three less than Karla Sofía Gascón’s advertising.” “Karla, if you are going to tweet about me after the gala remembers my name is Jimmy Kimmel,” said his gag.

Brody can with Chalamet

Another awards that came with some emotion was that of best leading actor. Although Adrien Brody had dominated the entire awards season for his role as Hungarian architect who flees from fascism in World War II and ends within the jaws of capitalism in the US in The BrutalistTimothée Chalamet stepped closely, whose transformation into Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown He earned him the award of the actors union, the branch with more academics.

Finfinally, Chalamet phenomenon could not with Brody, who delivers the best work of the five nominees and in his speech advocated peace. “I am here once again representing these traumas and repercussions of war, repression, anti -Semitism, racism. I am convinced, and I pray for a healthier, more inclusive world. If the past reminds us and teaches something, it is not to ignore things. Do not let the hatred come. I love you, I appreciate you, we are going to fight for what is valid, keep smiling, ”Brody said.





Finally, The Brutalist It ended as the second film with more awards, since the best actor added the best photography and the best soundtrack. Where there was no option was in the best cast actor, the award that opened the ceremony and was for Kieran Culkin for To Real Painthat he reminded his wife that he promised that if he won the Oscar he would give him another son.

To the surprises of Mikey Madison and the defeat of Emilia Pérez In international film, the victory of Flow as best animation film by beating the Almighty Pixar already Wild robot, of another great company like Dreamworks. Another triumph of independent and author cinema.

All in a gala too white and depoliticized, especially for the current political context and the reactionary measures of Donald Trump in his first weeks as the president of the United States. Conan O’Brien fulfilled his function, his monologues were up WICKED, Ariana Grande and Cinthia Eivo singing the numbers of The Oz Wizard and his film.

Beyond the mood of Ukraine of Daryl Hannah, and Conan O’Brien’s gag on Anora, Where at least “someone gets up against a powerful Russian,” the ceremony preferred not to get wet. Do as if nothing happened outside the Dolby Theater. For almost anything but No other Land, The Oscar winning documentary shows the Israeli occupation in the West Bank.

Basel Adra and Yuval Abraham, Palestine and Israeli, took the stage and gave an emotion, but urged to do something to prevent Trump from converting the Gaza Strip into a tourist resort as promised a few days ago. “I hope my daughter does not have to live the same life as me, always under surveillance, invasions and displacements that my own community has to suffer with this occupation,” Adra said at the beginning of his speech.

Oscar 2025 Awards: Complete List of Winners



“Not Other Land It reflects the raw reality in which we live, we have been for decades and persists. We ask for actions to end this injustice and ethnic cleaning of the Palestinian people, ”continued the Palestinian, who explained that the reason why they recorded“ between Palestinians and Israelis ”is because together, they make their“ voices stronger ”. His partner asked for the end of “the atrocious destruction of Gaza and his people.” “There is a political solution without ethnic supremacy, with national rights for both peoples,” added Yuval Abraham, which concluded with a message for the US government: “The foreign policy of this country helps block this path.”