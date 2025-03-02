‘Anora’ or ‘conclave’? Who will win in the Oscars (and who we want me to win)

After an edition in which everything was sung (The triumph of Oppenheimer It was one of the clearest and boring in recent years), Oscar Awards They reach their 97 ceremony with enough emotion, something that is not usually common. The amount of previous awards, awarded by the different unions and critics are always putting light and, in some way, directing the vote to some Oscar that serve only as the final icing of the dessert.

This year, however, there are several categories where everything can happen. Among them, the best film. While it is true that there is a title that seems to have concentrated most of these previous awards, it is also that none has made that perfect race or meet all the requirements to ensure the award. That, and that last minute surprises, and if not they tell LA LA LAND. Therefore, here we advance the keys to what we believe that can be in the morning from Sunday to Monday, but also what we would like to happen.

Best movie

What will win: Anora

The statistics send, and only on one occasion a film that has won the awards of the Union of Directors, Producers, Screenwriters and the Critic Choice has lost the Oscar to the best film. In that sense, everything indicates that the film of Be Baker She will be the winner of the Best Film award. However, there is something in it that does not fit as the typical Academy Award, which usually bets on larger and industrial films. Sean Baker’s cinema is made outside the industry, and although the academy has changed, there is a film that does seem to square with all those requirements. It’s about Conclave, That he has also won two very important awards, the BAFTA for the best film and that of the directors union for better cast. A film that can be a clear consensus option, remember that the Oscar occurs by preferential vote, which greatly affects the result. Therefore, probability opts for Anora, But that nobody surprises a papal turn at the last moment.

What I should win: The Brutalist

Anora He would be an excellent Oscar winner. An independent film, which shows that another cinema is possible in the awards and that will discover many to a filmmaker like Boker. Just as the Oscar would exemplify the best film to The brutalist, A pulse -raised cinema, against large producers and that resurrects the spectacularity (in footage, in ambition and staging) of a cinema that seems forgotten. A film that is resounding in its forms and in its speech, an American sleep slap.

What he will win and what he should win: Brady Corbet, for The Brutalist

Another prize that is not easy to predict. The directors union, the most reliable prize to guess what will happen in this category, chose Sean Baker. However, the work of the director of Anora It seems typical that at the moment of truth the academy ends up leaving aside to reward a more colorful work. The management work of Brady Corbet It is the best fits there. It would also be the way to recognize and compensate for a film that has nothing to do in better film, and the work of a filmmaker who has almost impossible to build his wonderful film. It is also an excellent work that is fixed in every detail, starting with the format in which he wanted to roll it, those 70 mm and in view to offer the majesty of the buildings raised by the leading architect.

Best leading actor





What will win: Timothée Chalamet

The prize of Actors Union He is the only one who has won the actor of A complete stranger, But the whole race for the Oscar has been as one of the favorites and the feeling is that he can surprise and defeat Adrien Brody, who for The Brutalist has won a Timothée Chalamet In the Golden Globes, the Bafta and the Critic Choice. He has many points in favor, it is one of the few stars that there is right now in the cinema, and Hollywood pirran the stars. It is also in the favorite genre of the Oscar, the biopic, And if that were not enough, playing an icon like Bob Dylan. Too juicy to ignore it. As a curiosity, he would become the youngest actor to win the Oscar for the best leading actor to achieve it with 29 years. He would replace Adrien Brody for just a few months, since his rival this year achieved his first statuette with that age for The pianist.

What I should win: Adrien Brody, for The Brutalist

Brody’s work is unappealable, one of those who deserve all awards. It is in almost all the frames of Brady Corbet’s film and in a demanding and risky role in a film for which many did not give a hard. However, the same thing that a couple of years ago with Cate Blanchettby Tár It was the favorite and the best interpretation of the year but finally lost to Michelle Yeoh. Interestingly Blanchett won exactly the same awards as Adrien Brody, but lost to someone who, oh chance, had achieved that of the actors union as it has happened with Chalamet.

Best leading actress





What will win: Demi Moore, for The substance

Another prize that comes open at the end of the race. Demi Moore, by The substance; Mikey Madison, by Anora; and Fernanda Torres, by I’m still here, They arrive with real options to win. Moore is the best. He has won the Actors Union Award, the Golden Globe and the Critic Choice, although the Bafta was left. Even so, many believe I could finally lose. In his favor, he has the story, that return to Hollywood of the actress who had never received good reviews and is claimed with a role that also criticizes the pressure on the physicist of the interpreters. In addition, it is in one of those titles that have become a phenomenon. The substance He has passed to the popular imaginary in less than a year and there will be a desire to reward the film.

What I should win: Mikey Madison, for Anora

Although many already discovered Madison in the series Better Things, It has been Baker who has given him his first important role in the cinema (no, his role in Scream does not count). And Madison has not missed it, gives off anger, energy, sadness and, above all dignity. A class dignity that becomes the engine of this film that travels through many genres and that goes from comedy to that absolutely devastating final scene where she eats the screen.

Best cast actor





What will win: Kieran Culkin, for To Real Pain

One of the most sung Oscar of the night. Kieran Culkin He has achieved his best role in cinema at the perfect time, just with the hangover of Succession When everyone still has their role in the excellent HBO series. Comedy directed by Jesse Eisenberg He liked and Culkin has swept each and every possible awards. Excessive recognition for an interpretation that repeats the same tics, leaves and clicks as their role in Succession and that he has proven to have in real life when he has given the speeches.

What I should win: Jeremy Strong, for The Amprentice

Both Yura Borisov, for Anora; like Jeremy Strong, by The Amprentice, They deserve more the prize than Culkin. That Strong won would be beautiful for the narrative that refers, again, Succession, where Strong gave life to the older brother and the rivalry between the two was one of the most important plots. But not only for that, Jeremy Strong is excellent as Roy Cohn, the man who created Donald Trump in the film about the beginnings of the US president who deserved better luck at the box office and in the awards.

Best cast actress





What he will win and what he should win: Zoe Saldaña, for Emilia Pérez

Even the detractors of Emilia Pérez They agree that Zoe Saldaña’s work is spectacular. A job in which he dances, sings and turns his body into a powerful weapon that is one of the main badges of Jacques Audiard’s controversial. Saldaña has so far been the queen of the blockbusters thanks to Avatar and The Avengers, But it is the first role that convinces criticism and for which it is nominated. It is another of the insured awards of the night.