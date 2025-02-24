Few weeks ago it seemed that the competition for the Oscar for Best Film I was at odds, but the succession of calls and galas corresponding to the unions (for which the lack of the Actors Unionwhich takes place in a few hours) has opted the balance in favor of Anora. Sean Baker’s film opposed Conclave, The Brutalist and Emilia Pérezbut today it is absolute favorite.
The last sign of this has been the 40 edition of the Independent Spirit Awardstight to American independent cinema. It was a perfect scenario for a new victory, and it is as what has happened. Anora It was the most nominated film of the contest with six nominations, having finally won Best film, best address For Baker and Best main interpretation for Mikey Madison.
To Real Pain It has been the other great winner of the night winning Best script and best cast interpretation For who is the other favorite for the Oscars right now, Kieran Culkin. In the section of the series, the omnipresence of My stuffed reindeerhaving highlighted in all interpretive categories.
Next, the main record.
Best movie
Anora
THE TELEVISION BRIGHY
Nickel Boys
The lives of sing sing
The substance
Best address
Be baker by Anora
Brady Corbet by The Brutalist
Ali Abbasi by The Amprentice
Alonso Ruizpalacios by The kitchen
Jane Schoenbrun by THE TELEVISION BRIGHY
Best script
Jesse Eisenberg by To Real Pain
Scott Beck and Bryan Woods by Heretic
Megan Park by My adult self
Aaron Schimberg by To Different Man
Jane Schoenbrun by THE TELEVISION BRIGHY
Best main interpretation
Mikey Madison by Anora
Amy Adams by Canine
Ryan Destiny by The Fire Inside
Colman Domingo by The lives of sing sing
Keith Kupferer by Ghostlight
Demi Moore by The substance
Hunter Schafer by Cuckoo
Justice Smith by THE TELEVISION BRIGHY
June Squibb by Thelma
Sebastian Stan by The Amprentice
Best cast interpretation
Kieran Culkin by To Real Pain
Yura Borisov by Anora
Joan Chen for Dídi
Danielle Deadwyler by The piano lesson
Carol Kane by Among the temples
Karren Karagulian by Anora
Kani Kusruti by Girls Will Be Girls
Brigette Lundy-Paine by THE TELEVISION BRIGHY
Clarence ‘Divine Eye’ Maclin by The lives of sing sing
Adam Pearson by To Different Man
Best Revelation Interpretation
Maisy Stella by My adult self
Isaac Krasner by Big Boys
Katy O’Brian by Blood on the lips
Mason Alexander Park by National Anthem
René Pérez Joglar by In the Summers
Best first script
Sean Wang by Dídi
Annie Baker by Janet’s planet
Julia Torres by Problemist
India Donaldson by Good One
Joanna Arrow for The Feeling That The Time For Doing Subject Has Passed
Better debut
Dìdi
In the Summers
Janet’s planet
The piano lesson
Problemist
John Cassavetes Award for the best film made with less than 1 million dollars
Girls Will Be Girls
Jazzy
Ghostlight
Big Boys
The People’s Joker
Best photography
Nickel Boys
Inside The Yellow Cocoon Shell
Janet’s planet
The kitchen
The Fire Inside
Better assembly
September 5
Jazzy
The Amprentice
Canine
Dìdi
Best documentary
Not Other Land
Gaucho gaucho
Hummingbirds
Patrice: The Movie
Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat
Best International Film
Flow
My only family
Green Border
The light we imagine
Black Dog
Best new fiction series
Shogun
My stuffed reindeer
DIARRA FROM DETROIT
Ghosts
English Teacher
Best main interpretation in fiction series
Richard Gadd by My stuffed reindeer
Brian Jordan Álvarez for English Teacher
Lily Gladstone by Under the bridge
Kathryn Hahn by AGATHA, WHO NO
Cristin Milioti by The penguin
Julianne Moore by Mary & George
Hiroyuki healed by Shogun
Anna Sawai by Shogun
Andrew Scott by Ripley
Julio Torres by Ghosts
Better interpretation of fiction series distribution
Nava Mau by My stuffed reindeer
Tadanobu Asano by Shōgun
Enrico Colantoni by English Teacher
Betty Gilpin by Three Women
Chloe Guidry by Under the bridge
Moek Hoshi by Shōgun
Stephanie Koenig by English Teacher
Patti Lupone by AGATHA, WHO NO
Ruth Negga by Alleged innocent
Brian Tee for Expats
Better interpretation of fiction series
Jessica Gunning by My stuffed reindeer
Diarra Kilpatrick by DIARRA FROM DETROIT
Joe Locke by AGATHA, WHO NO
Megan Slott by Penelope
Hoa Xuande by The sympathizer
