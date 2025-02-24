Few weeks ago it seemed that the competition for the Oscar for Best Film I was at odds, but the succession of calls and galas corresponding to the unions (for which the lack of the Actors Unionwhich takes place in a few hours) has opted the balance in favor of Anora. Sean Baker’s film opposed Conclave, The Brutalist and Emilia Pérezbut today it is absolute favorite.

The last sign of this has been the 40 edition of the Independent Spirit Awardstight to American independent cinema. It was a perfect scenario for a new victory, and it is as what has happened. Anora It was the most nominated film of the contest with six nominations, having finally won Best film, best address For Baker and Best main interpretation for Mikey Madison.

To Real Pain It has been the other great winner of the night winning Best script and best cast interpretation For who is the other favorite for the Oscars right now, Kieran Culkin. In the section of the series, the omnipresence of My stuffed reindeerhaving highlighted in all interpretive categories.

Next, the main record.

Best movie

Anora

THE TELEVISION BRIGHY

Nickel Boys

The lives of sing sing

The substance

Best address

Be baker by Anora

Brady Corbet by The Brutalist

Ali Abbasi by The Amprentice

Alonso Ruizpalacios by The kitchen

Jane Schoenbrun by THE TELEVISION BRIGHY

Best script

Jesse Eisenberg by To Real Pain

Scott Beck and Bryan Woods by Heretic

Megan Park by My adult self

Aaron Schimberg by To Different Man

Jane Schoenbrun by THE TELEVISION BRIGHY

Best main interpretation

Mikey Madison by Anora

Amy Adams by Canine

Ryan Destiny by The Fire Inside

Colman Domingo by The lives of sing sing

Keith Kupferer by Ghostlight

Demi Moore by The substance

Hunter Schafer by Cuckoo

Justice Smith by THE TELEVISION BRIGHY

June Squibb by Thelma

Sebastian Stan by The Amprentice

Best cast interpretation

Kieran Culkin by To Real Pain

Yura Borisov by Anora

Joan Chen for Dídi

Danielle Deadwyler by The piano lesson

Carol Kane by Among the temples

Karren Karagulian by Anora

Kani Kusruti by Girls Will Be Girls

Brigette Lundy-Paine by THE TELEVISION BRIGHY

Clarence ‘Divine Eye’ Maclin by The lives of sing sing

Adam Pearson by To Different Man

Best Revelation Interpretation

Maisy Stella by My adult self

Isaac Krasner by Big Boys

Katy O’Brian by Blood on the lips

Mason Alexander Park by National Anthem

René Pérez Joglar by In the Summers

Best first script

Sean Wang by Dídi

Annie Baker by Janet’s planet

Julia Torres by Problemist

India Donaldson by Good One

Joanna Arrow for The Feeling That The Time For Doing Subject Has Passed

Better debut

Dìdi

In the Summers

Janet’s planet

The piano lesson

Problemist

John Cassavetes Award for the best film made with less than 1 million dollars

Girls Will Be Girls

Jazzy

Ghostlight

Big Boys

The People’s Joker

Best photography

Nickel Boys

Inside The Yellow Cocoon Shell

Janet’s planet

The kitchen

The Fire Inside

Better assembly

September 5

Jazzy

The Amprentice

Canine

Dìdi

Best documentary

Not Other Land

Gaucho gaucho

Hummingbirds

Patrice: The Movie

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat

Best International Film

Flow

My only family

Green Border

The light we imagine

Black Dog

Best new fiction series

Shogun

My stuffed reindeer

DIARRA FROM DETROIT

Ghosts

English Teacher

Best main interpretation in fiction series

Richard Gadd by My stuffed reindeer

Brian Jordan Álvarez for English Teacher

Lily Gladstone by Under the bridge

Kathryn Hahn by AGATHA, WHO NO

Cristin Milioti by The penguin

Julianne Moore by Mary & George

Hiroyuki healed by Shogun

Anna Sawai by Shogun

Andrew Scott by Ripley

Julio Torres by Ghosts

Better interpretation of fiction series distribution

Nava Mau by My stuffed reindeer

Tadanobu Asano by Shōgun

Enrico Colantoni by English Teacher

Betty Gilpin by Three Women

Chloe Guidry by Under the bridge

Moek Hoshi by Shōgun

Stephanie Koenig by English Teacher

Patti Lupone by AGATHA, WHO NO

Ruth Negga by Alleged innocent

Brian Tee for Expats

Better interpretation of fiction series

Jessica Gunning by My stuffed reindeer

Diarra Kilpatrick by DIARRA FROM DETROIT

Joe Locke by AGATHA, WHO NO

Megan Slott by Penelope

Hoa Xuande by The sympathizer

