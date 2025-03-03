03/03/2025



Updated at 06: 18h.





The Oscar 2025 They were the perfect script for any Hollywood executive: predictable, of consensus and without controversies. Luckily, ‘Anora’, the best film of the year is quite the opposite: controversial, unlikely and contrary to the logic of the industry. “Long live the independent cinema,” his director shouted, exultant after achieving something unpublished in 97 years, that the same person won the Oscar for Best Monter, screenwriter, director and film (of which he is a co -producer with his wife). In addition, the protagonist of ‘Anora’, Mikey Madisonhe beat Demi Moore and Karla Sofía Gascón as best actress.

Because Sean Baker is a craftsman of this, a guy born in the place more opposite to Hollywood, on the east coast, in New Jersey, and who has made a career fleeing from the cinema of studies, of the provisions, of the logical. And without falling into the “author” of the independent “artists”, that is, in the pedantic. His films, like ‘The Florida Project‘or’ Red Rocket ‘, bring light to the gloomy face of life. Without being condescending or morbid, he already looks at poverty or sex workers, his work always speaks for himself. Because he produces what he writes, he makes the pesting to find his actors, and mounts (other directors accompany “his” monter, he just lets his wife, his partner and his dog between the work room) what he directs. “I don’t understand another way of making the movies,” he told ABC at the last San Sebastián Festival, where he arrived in Cannes La Palma de Oro. If the Hollywood of the era of the platforms turns to the independent, as it seems, Sean Baker is his new teacher. There was something almost generational when Tarantino, another craftsman, gave the Oscar to Best Director.







But that was the end of the party. At first, the Oscars looked at their past, the classic films shot under the Hollywood poster, when the cinemas were filled To see those unattainable stars. In the year of the serious fires in Los Angeles, the first gaze of the academy went to its neighbors. Thus, the curtain of the night rose to the rhythm of ‘There is no place like the home’, the mythical song of ‘The Wizard of Oz’, just before Cynthia Erivo and Arian He became the first black man to win it, as the presenters repeated.

O’Brien against Karla Sofía Gascón

Beyond the cinema and the party, the Oscar 2025 were marked by the controversy of Karla Sofía Gascón. The Spanish jumped the red carpet and suddenly appeared inside the Dolby Theater, where they “stole” a photo greeting with two kisses to his cast partner Selena Gómezthat since their racist tweets were discovered, it had not been photographed again with Gascón in public.









The elephant was in the room. And that was noticed with the first joke of Conan O’Brien, which left the guests without knowing whether to laugh or not, like those children who are funny for a joke for adults but cannot say it because it is not “correct.” «The 479 times that ‘fuck’ was said in ‘Anora’ They are less than those said by the publicist of Karla Sofía Gascón when her tweets were discovered. O’Brien, who was enjoying the discomfort of people, silently endured a few more seconds until he spoke directly to the Spanish, which finally focused the cameras by throwing a kiss to his interlocutor. The presenter stretched the joke and told him that if he did not like the gala, he did not forget to tweet his name, Jimmy Kimmelin reference to the presenter of last year. More laughs among the public, already without dissimulation.

That was the highlight of Conan O’Brien, who followed the continuist line of the last editions, where the presenters have little prominence beyond the initial monologue and a handful of short appearances.

Yes made more noise about Karla Sofia. Not so much because of what he said, he did not open his mouth, but for how his presence he put on ‘Emilia Pérez’, who lost to the Oscar for Best International Film, an award that when the nominations came out they all gave why and that in the end it was for the Brazilian ‘I am still here’. In fact, of the thirteen nominations, only the impeccable was taken, Delivery actress for Zoe Saldaña (who did not talk about his examination) and logic, best song for ‘Evil’. And all back to France, without a scale in Mexico and with Karla Sofia on a plane alone to Madrid.

