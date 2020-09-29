Balvika Vadhu, Jyoti, some would say, Ramvriksha Gaur, who has directed many TV serials like Sujata, is forced to put up a vegetable cart these days. He is putting up a vegetable cart in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh. The Corona epidemic has taken away their livelihood. In the month of March, Gaur went to Reiki (inspecting the place) for the film set. He had to stay there due to the lockdown. Seeing the epidemic, Gaur took over his father’s business of selling vegetables. He says that he has no regrets in doing this work. Recently this news came out on social media. Now actor Anoop Soni has reacted to it. Please tell that Anoop Soni has been a part of the girl child serial.

On tweet, Anoop Soni wrote that it is very sad. Our girl bride team has received this information. She is trying to contact him. Speaking to a news channel, Anoop Soni said that Gaur worked as the second unit director in the show. Balika Vadhu’s team is trying to get Gaur’s account details, so that her financial help can be done. Talking about Gaur, Anoop said, “He is a person who has a home in Mumbai. He is a very positive person. The team will try to help them in every way. ”

Work done for these serials

Ramvriksha, who has worked as a unit director in more than fifty episodes of Balika Vadhu, apart from this name, what would people say, Hamar Sautan Hamar Saheli, Jhatpat Chatpat, Salaam Zindagi, Hamari Deorani, Thodi Khushi Thoda Gum, Purab West , In addition to serials like Junior G. Yashpal Sharma, Milind Gunaji, Rajpal Yadav, Randeep Hooda, Sunil Shetty also played supporting roles with directors of films. For the coming days, the work of a Bhojpuri and a Hindi film is with Ramvriksha, he says that now he is focusing on it.