After a long wait, it’s finally here! Spike Chunsoft announces today that the title ANONYMOUS;CODE will debut in our territory from the next September 8th on Playstation 4, Nintendo SwitchAnd pc through Steam.

The first editions of the game, in its retail version, will include a SteelBook whose main illustration is created by the character designer Haruhisa Nakata. To deal with the European publication will be none other than Numskull Games.

History Year 2037 – Nakano, Tokyo. Pollon Takaoka is involved in a tangle of plots due to his meeting with a mysterious girl, Momo, and will have to face great events capable of shaking the world. Live the experience with Pollon, help him break the thousand branches of reality, and “upload” the ending that saves the world!

Source: Spike Chunsoft via Gematsu