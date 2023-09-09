From this September 8th, ANONYMOUS;CODE is finally available for purchase on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch And pc through Steam. Right on the platform of Valvethe game will be accessible with one 10% discount% until the next one September 15th for editions Standard And Digital Deluxe.

From the day of launch, a day one patch is already available, capable of solving some problems found in the various versions. In Europe however, the patch for the physical edition Nintendo Switch it is not yet accessible, and will be released at a later time.

To accompany the release, a launch trailer was released online, which you can admire right below. If you are interested in knowing our considerations in this regard, you can read the specific review!

ANONYMOUS;CODE – Launch Trailer

Source: Spike Chunsoft