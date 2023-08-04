Spike Chunsoft revealed the Digital Deluxe Edition For ANONYMOUS;CODEwhich will arrive in Europe next September 8th. The edition will include a copy of the game, the interactive digital artbook A BEGINNER’S GUIDE TO EARTH SIMULATORand the digital soundtrack SOUND DATA LOG.

By pre-ordering the Digital Deluxe Edition on Nintendo Switch from now until September 7th we will be able to take advantage of a 10% discount. This offer is also valid on Playstation 4 but only for PlayStation Plus subscribers.

Players up pc instead, they will be able to take advantage of a 10% discount during the launch period of the game, from 8 to 15 September.

We leave you now with a short trailer dedicated to the songs in the SOUND DATA LOGwishing you a good vision as always!

Source: Spike Chunsoft