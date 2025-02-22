Anonymous with names and surnames

Before your story reaches an Instagram wall to break the silence, there should be in many of the public spaces where these women are, mechanisms that will guarantee to listen to their story and give them the time to become aware of what has been living in order to decide what They want to do

Women victims cannot face their face, they want to denounce abuse of power and sexual violence they suffer but do not want to expose themselves to the public eye. To the one who points them, he questions them, doubt of them and subtle or not so subtle, devalue them professionally and personally. Those who give the face can tell the animosity they suffer, the discredit to which they are subjected. Among what they could win and lose, many surviving women of sexist violence feel that exposing themselves to a police or judicial complaint is to lose, it is multiplying damage.

By not denouncing other ways of silencing these women are added. The dynamics of violence in which the psychological and economic factor are part of the control and submission that its aggressor uses. Also the public recognition or support that these subjects feel that – both in political parties, the world of cinema, academics, NGOs, amateur and professional sports clubs, religious congregations, order forces … – makes them feel The impunity of “will not dare because they will not believe them.” But beyond the police, the judicial complaint, what alternatives for protection, truth, repair and repetition guarantees can have these women victims and survivors.

Before your story reaches an Instagram wall to break the silence, there should be, in many of the public spaces where these women are, mechanisms that will guarantee to listen to their story and give them the time to become aware of what has been experienced to decide What they want to do to repair the damage, from their anonymity to protect them (also from their aggressor) but with the breakdown of silence in the face of the aggression suffered. A process that requires time for those who listen, attend, accompany, ask and weave the tapestry of facts and emotions, of oblivions and memories. There should be no hurry for a woman victim to denounce because more important than that complaint is that she feels that she wants to report, whether by judicial means or through a #Metoo.

It is obvious that the signaling to an alleged aggressor as the author of a violence in public has legal implications. And this is where we enter that delicate field that debates now raises within feminisms. However, there is a legal operator in all these cases that should act ex officio, it should have an active role in these processes to guarantee the rights of victims women and if their anonymity is also necessary. This is the Prosecutor’s Office that should be able to assess adequate protection measures for women who need not to be identified and want to file a complaint they wish to put.

There are, and there should be mechanisms within the protection system, which will ensure the dignity and safety of women who denounce so that it is not just public roads through RRSS or a means of communication, and under anonymity, The one they have left to get the truth about a subject whose acts should not and cannot be unpunished. Legal certainty must prevail not only for the presumption of innocence (of course) but also so that women victims can exercise their right to effective judicial protection without being questioned or vilified.

The new scenarios of denunciation with the awareness of women about the violence they suffer force us to think about how to protect their anonymity without any right being violated or any guarantee is omitted. While this is happening, there are many who, having news of the violence suffered by women by men who have been friends, colleagues or lovers, we have to have something clear. Truth and repair require time and listen. They require breaking the logic of loyalties to think about the logic of nonviolence anywhere and for any woman.

