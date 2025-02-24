Anonymous is a decentralized international collective of hackers that is characterized by its anonymity, its lack of hierarchy and its participation in various protest and cyber attack actions against governments, corporations and institutions that it considers corrupt or repressive in issues of freedom of expression, transparency, privacy and social justice.

It is undoubtedly the strongest group that exists, and the pulse does not tremble when facing the most powerful governments, as they have already done with the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, and now it seems they have declared the war to the richest rich man to the richest man of the world, and one of the most powerful and influential people in the world, Elon Musk.

It is no secret that we live in an increasingly digitized world, this has prompted technological companies to be increasingly important and large, but at the same time it has caused that Cyber ​​attacks are a form of attack that greatly affects companies and governments.

Therefore, a threat of the most powerful group in the world, which has already demonstrated its strength and ability to violate cybernetic damage It is something that even the Elon Musk same should worry. That the tycoon has become Anonymous’s goal, it is not a big surprise, since his rise in recent years has generated both admirers and Very strong detractors.

From this group of hackers they point out that Musk has a harmful impact on society and that the time has come to stop its influence on the key industries where it operates such as cryptocurrencies, freedom of expression on the Internet (with Twitter) or artificial intelligence.

For example, they accuse Musk of manipulate the cryptocurrency market taking advantage of its privileged position To be able to benefit while small investors are ruined, in the same way that they criticize their Social network management X where hate and misinformation speeches now proliferate. Without neglecting his clear influence on world politics that are increasingly pointing out that his controversial and supposed “Nazi greeting” yes it was.

And in the midst of these threats, It seems that Anonymous has already launched the first warning because Doge’s website suffered a cyber attack that left it inoperative for hours for hours. Doge that refers to the government efficiency department is an agency dedicated to optimizing the US public spending that Donald Trump has created and has placed Musk in front.

Anonymous considers This is a dangerous conflict of interestand although for now they have not claimed the action they could have attacked the site as a warning that they are following their steps closely and that their actions will not be unpunished.