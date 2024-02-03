Cybersecurity authorities have warned of new methods used by electronic fraudsters to prey on their victims, most notably offering large fake discounts through fake links to social networking sites. The State Public Prosecution also warned individuals of the danger of this type of electronic fraud, which takes on multiple faces. She called for the need to be careful and cautious, and not to be led by any advertisement or anonymous person via virtual reality, so that individuals do not fall victim to electronic fraud.

Recently, the Criminal Media Center “Awareness” of the Public Prosecution presented, through its official account on the “X” website, an awareness episode entitled “A Story and a Lesson,” in which it reviewed the story of a person who saw through his social media accounts repeated advertisements for a social media account about major discounts. On various goods, he decided to purchase from the account, performed the required purchase operations, and transferred the amount of 4,000 dirhams, the value of the purchases. Several days passed and he did not receive anything. He tried to contact the online store but did not receive any response, then after several days the account disappeared from the communication platforms. Social.

The Public Prosecution confirmed that reporting any crime or suspicion that occurs through social media sites enhances the security and safety of society, pointing out that individuals can report cybercrimes through the “Safe Community” application.

Abu Dhabi Police alerted to fraudulent and fake Internet sites bearing the names of famous restaurants and stores that offer special offers to the public in exchange for paying fees through which the balance is withdrawn after completing the payment process from the credit card on the fake site.

She called on the public not to deal with fake electronic advertisements that offer pets for sale or adoption in exchange for bearing the costs of shipping and insurance from outside the country. They are advertised on the Internet, social networking sites, and some buying and selling applications on smartphones, and victims are asked to send money to bank accounts. It was opened for the purpose of theft, fraud, or requesting the transfer of money through local and international exchange companies licensed in the country.

She appealed to the public not to share their confidential information with anyone, whether account or card information, online banking passwords, ATM personal identification numbers, security number (CCV), or password, and that banking and bank employees will not ask Of them this information at all.

For its part, the Cybersecurity Council has identified a set of steps that must be taken to avoid falling victim to electronic fraud, the most important of which is verifying the authenticity of websites before entering any personal information, and not clicking on any link that comes via any text message, while always making sure to keep a copy. Back up personal data, and always be careful not to publish private contact data on untrusted platforms or websites, in addition to constantly updating the smartphone operating system and following up on security alerts issued by phone manufacturers, while not downloading or uploading any applications from unknown sources.

