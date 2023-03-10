«Emirates Today» monitored several fake sites and accounts from outside the country, on social media, deluding its followers of its ability to hire them in major companies and government agencies in exchange for paying sums of money, with various temptations, such as providing housing, travel and transportation allowances, and obtaining unrealistic privileges, This prompted some to inquire about the validity of these offers, how to apply, and the requirements for obtaining these jobs.

One of the sites offered to pay 6,000 dirhams to obtain long-term residency in the country for a period of 10 years, which includes issuance of a visa, medical examination and issuance of identity, with expenses for preparing the file and receiving at the airport.

And the UAE government, through its electronic portal, warned of the need to verify the validity of employment contracts, entry permits and visas, through the concerned authorities, stressing that the sponsor (the employer) is responsible for paying the expenses of the recruitment process under the UAE Labor Law, and it must also be confirmed Ensure that the company has a legal existence and existence, and the name of the company can be searched in both English and Arabic on the National Economic Register website, and the company’s data can be obtained.

For its part, police authorities have warned job seekers against believing the lies of fraudsters, who take advantage of the opportunity to hold official events and events in the country to defraud them, by creating pages for fake companies on the Internet as approved employment companies or programs on social networking sites and allocating them to pay sums of money as fees for those fake jobs. Eventually, applicants discover that they have fallen victim to a scam.

With regard to the golden residency, the Federal Authority for Identity, Nationality, Customs and Ports Security stated that the application for nomination for golden residency can be submitted through the smart services system or the smart application or by visiting the nearest customer happiness center, or visiting the nearest printing office accredited by the authority, with the submission of the application. Compliance with all conditions and documents.

And it indicated that it provides, through its smart channels, a service according to which an initial approval is issued for the issuance of the golden residency, as it includes the following categories: talented talents, scholars and specialists, investors in public investments, investors in real estate, entrepreneurs, high school graduates, graduates of state-accredited universities, graduates of Universities accredited outside the country, and workers in the first line of defense.

The Abu Dhabi Unified Government Services System “Tamm”, on its website, to explore the eligibility for obtaining the golden residency stated that it is available to certain categories of individuals, such as international talents, creators, scholars and investors in the main sectors.

She stressed that it is not possible to submit an application for a golden residency on behalf of another person, and that the application for a golden residency visa is for the same person only.

She indicated that candidacy is not a guarantee of obtaining the golden residency, because the candidacy for the golden residency is the first step in the journey to obtaining the golden residency visa, and after approval of your candidacy, you will be directed to the remaining steps of the application process by selecting one of the government agencies in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, according to Your preference, and for more details on eligibility requirements, you can visit the website of the Abu Dhabi Residents Office: https://adro.gov.ae/ar-AE

The Abu Dhabi Unified Government Services System, “Tamm”, provides a tool for assessing a person’s eligibility for obtaining a golden residency and detailed information about the journey to obtaining a golden residency, as it confirmed that there is no maximum number of times for conducting an eligibility assessment to obtain a golden residency.

She indicated that the golden residence visa is a long-term residence visa, which is renewed every five or 10 years, depending on the category specified for the golden residence, but it does not grant the candidate permanent residence.

The golden residency in Abu Dhabi provides investors and innovators with long-term residency, and is available to international talents wishing to live, work and grow in Abu Dhabi for years to come. specialists, scientists and inventors.

