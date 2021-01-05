The Income Tax Department team went to the house of Robert Vadra, son-in-law of Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi, and questioned him. It is reported that his statement was recorded in the benami property case. He was questioned in this case for the second consecutive day. According to sources in the Income Tax Department, the team arrived at their Sukhdev Vihar residence around 2.45 pm. The team questioned Vadra about his business dealings.On the questioning of Income Tax Department officials, Robert Vadra later said, ‘I have given them all the documents. They have everything from the beginning to the present. Whatever questions they have, I am here to answer them.

Earlier, Vadra was questioned by the Income Tax team for nine hours on Monday. The team is currently interrogating Vadra, as he was not involved in the investigation during the Kovid epidemic. Robert Vadra is the daughter of Sonia Gandhi and the husband of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

On Monday, Vadra described the interrogation by the Income Tax Department as a “politics of vengeance” and said he would cooperate with the investigating agencies and the truth would be revealed. Investigation is being conducted by the Income Tax Department regarding benami properties.

Apart from the Income Tax Department, Vadra’s assets are also being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He is alleged to have misappropriated funds and bought a £ 1.9 million property at 12, Bryanston Square, London. Vadra is currently granted anticipatory bail.

(With input from IANS, ANI)