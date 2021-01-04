Highlights: Income tax department questioned Robert Vadra under anti-benami property law

Vadra said – the purpose of this inquiry is to divert attention from the farmers’ movement

Robert Vadra questioned about purchase of land in Bikaner

new Delhi

The Income Tax Department questioned him for 9 hours in connection with the investigation against Robert Vadra, son-in-law of Congress President Sonia Gandhi under the Benami Property Act. After this inquiry, Robert Vadra said that the purpose of this inquiry is to divert attention from the ‘real issues’ related to the country like the farmers’ movement. She is the husband of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

According to sources, Vadra was supposed to reach the Income Tax Department office and join the investigation but he cited the guidelines related to Kovid-19. After this, a team of Income Tax officials reached their official premises in Sukhdev Vihar and inquired. Sources said that Vadra was interrogated and recorded his statement on behalf of the team of Income Tax Department under provisions of Benami Property Transactions (Prohibition) Act for about 9 hours.

Inquiry on purchase of plot in Bikaner

Sources have informed that inquiries were made regarding the purchase of some plots by a company related to Vadra in Bikaner, Rajasthan. In 2015, a case of money laundering was registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the same matter. The Enforcement Directorate has questioned Vadra in the past and seized assets worth Rs 4.62 crore from his company ‘Sky Light Hospitality Private Limited’ in 2019.

Also read- Bikaner land scam: Robert Vadra survived arrest but threat still not averted

Who will come to the agency if Priyanka raises issues: Robert Vadra

Sources said the ED had handed over documents related to the alleged possession of some undisclosed property abroad and the documents related to the matter to the Income Tax Department to take action under the later benami property law. After the Income Tax department officials left, Vadra told the media, “Everybody knows that this is political vendetta. Whenever Priyanka (his wife) steps in to help the farmers and raises other issues, then they (agencies) Who will you come to? ” “Those agencies will come to Robert Vadra. I don’t want to get into political issues, but they are distracting from issues like the farmers’ movement,” he said.

Also read- Arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari, close to Robert Vadra, faces increased problems, summons sent in money laundering case

We replied to whatever questions and notices were sent: Robert Vadra

“We responded to any questions and notices that he sent. His (investigative agencies) are welcome and I am ready to respond,” Vadra said. Asked if today’s inquiry was related to the anti-benami property law, he said, “It was normal and nothing in it is related to benami.” Vadra said that the questions of the Income Tax officials were related to his activities of the last five-seven years.

Also read- Income tax team reached Robert Vadra’s house, questioned in case of benami property in Britain

Vadra is also under investigation by the Income Tax Department for allegedly having some undisclosed income in Britain. The Enforcement Directorate is also investigating these allegations against Vadra under the anti-money laundering law. A few months ago, the Congress said that action was being taken against Vadra in a spirit of political vendetta.