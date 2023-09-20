A lover of the color orange has all his orange cars from the Aston Martin brand auctioned at once. The cars have hardly been driven and are all from the year 2010. The identity of the owner is still a mystery.

The cars come from Switzerland, but it is theoretically possible that they belong to a Dutch person who is a fan of the color, or the royal family or the Dutch national team. It could also be a fan of the Aston Martin brand who quite likes the color orange. In any case, the fact is that someone once felt the need to order all available Aston Martin models in orange in 2010 and is now selling them.

The Orange Collection

And so auction house Bonhams sells during the so-called Salt Sale on October 8 'The Orange Collection'. According to the auction house, this is a special collection of eight different Aston Martin models in the color 'mandarin orange'. The order for the delivery was given in 2010 by 'a private person', according to Bonhams.

Not only the color is striking, the cars are also equipped with a special orange-colored leather interior. The cars were delivered according to Swiss specifications and have hardly been driven since delivery. The mileage varies between 40 and 400 kilometers. The price indication for the collection is quite low despite the new condition of the cars. Bonhams expects that the cars together will yield ‘more than half a million euros’.

The most expensive is estimated at 120,000 euros

The most special cars in the collection are two DBS models: the Volante with open roof and the Coupé, which are estimated to sell for between 80,000 and 120,000 euros. The likely entry-level model will be the four-door Rapide, with an estimated yield of between 40,000 and 60,000 euros. The cars are sold without a reserve price. This so-called 'no reserve' means that the cars will get a new owner anyway, even if very little is offered for them.

Hunter Green Collection

It is not the first time that a complete collection of Aston Martins has been auctioned in one color. Bonhams refers to the famous ‘Hunter Green Collection’ of Aston Martin cars from the late 1980s, which was also auctioned by Bonhams fifteen years ago. “The Orange Collection is truly an incredible collection of custom-made cars,” says Gregory Tuytens, head of sales at auction house Bonhams. “The new owners will own a unique part of car history.”

The Orange Collection consists of: • Aston Martin DBS Volante, estimate: 80,000-120,000 euros • Aston Martin DBS Coupé, estimate 80,000-120,000 euros • Aston Martin DB9 Volante, estimate 60,000-90,000 euros • Aston Martin DB9 Coupé, estimate 60,000-90,000 euros • Aston Martin V12 Vantage Coupé, estimate 50,000-80,000 euros • Aston Martin V8 Vantage Volante, estimate 40,000-60,000 euros • Aston Martin V8 Vantage Coupé, estimate 40,000-60,000 euros • Aston Martin Rapide Sports Sedan, estimate 40,000-60,000 euros