The Twitter account that supposedly belonged to Anonymous México already does not exist.

Anonymous Latin America (@IberoAnon) dismissed the owners of the alleged profile of the official hacking group in Mexico that promised revenge for the tragedy of line 12 of the CDMX metro.

At least 25 people died and another 79 were injured when a line 12 wagon collapsed. Photo: EFE

@_AnonymousMx, who boasted of being the Mexican representative of the global hacker group, had published a video in which you could see a man disguised with the mask of Guy fawkes threatening the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

“Hello, Mexico, we are Anonymous. We have come a long way after seeing the outrageous events on Metro Line 12. It was the straw that broke the camel’s back, so we decided to support them against the current dictatorship ”, it could be heard in the video.

The alleged criminal also claimed to know that “Russian hackers will attack the INE systems” because “the government will not accept defeat on June 6.”

And he said goodbye, communicating to his followers that Anonymous Mexico it will help “defend your democracy.”

The account @IberoAnon did not recognize the threats from the other accounts. Photo: Capture Twitter.

But Anonymous Latin America investigated and concluded that @_AnonymousMx it was a fake account. He implied that it was a scam for electoral purposes.

The computer activists who published the evidence of the charade maintained that the controversial account @_AnonymousMx before was @infanteslocos, one that spread memes.

Before changing its name @_AnonymousMx it was a meme account. Photo: capture.

Another Fake account

@IberoAnon maintained that @AnonymousMex_, owner of 268.3 thousand followers, was not the original account of the group either.

This profile, which also boasted of being the “official” of Anonymous in Mexico, ceased to exist like the other that was discarded.

@AnonymousMex_ would have done commercials for well-known companies. Photo: Capture Twitter.

According to Anonymous Iberoamérica, neither Mexico, nor Chile, nor Argentina have official Twitter profiles of Anonymous because these were dissolved in previous years (that of Mexico in 2015).

Attack on Mexico

In the middle of 2020, Anonymous Iberoamérica claimed the attack To a Mexican government website.

The group of hackers would have been responsible for an action against López Obrador.

It was in June, when those who wanted to open the website of the National Council to Prevent and Eliminate discrimination could not do so.

At that time, the hackers denounced alleged acts of censorship in different state bodies and journalism.