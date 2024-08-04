The hacker group called itself “Anonymous” has claimed responsibility for hacking 325 websites of the Venezuelan government and organizations related to Nicolás Maduro following social discontent surrounding the presidential elections held last Sunday, July 28.

Anonymous has also stated that Russia and China have offered cyber assistance to current president and candidate Nicolás Maduro.who the National Electoral Council (CNE) has declared re-elected with 51% of the votes in his favor, despite the fact that the opposition group of Edmundo González has released the ballots that would grant him victory as the next president of Venezuela, having obtained nearly 70% of the votes issued.

These contrasting results have caused a wave of protests in Venezuela in spite of the violence by police authorities, hooded people and public threats of mass arrests issued by President Nicolás Maduro and other government authorities.

“Anonymous hackers reveal that Maduro has obtained cyber support from China and Russia. Anonymous is currently waging a multi-front cyber and information resistance against these two authoritarian kleptocracies. “, reads the message that Anonymous posted on August 3 from the verified account of “X”: @YourAnonCentral

The message is linked to another one issued by Cyber ​​Hunters from the @White_Hunters account in which A ‘cyber war’ is declared against Nicolás Maduro in defense of the population of Venezuela. “Attention World, Nicolás #MasBurro #ExPresidenteDeVenezuela and his cronies! ”We are fighting in this digital war to free Venezuela from your corrupt dictatorship… The dictator must fall. Venezuela has suffered too much and deserves freedom “

It was since last August 1 that the group of hackers reported on the networks that “ 325 Maduro regime websites have been disrupted across Venezuela ”.

Among them are the website of the Venezuelan Presidency, the Scientific, Criminal and Criminal Investigation Corps (CICPC), the Administrative Service of Identification, Migration and Immigration (SAIME) and the database of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Venezuelan media reported.

The hacker group Anonymous also sends a message to the Venezuelan population and show their support. “Venezuela, resist. We remain Firm and united, fighting for justice and freedom “The future of our country is in our hands!”

Until August 1, the agency Human Rights Watch reported at least 20 people dead after taking to the streets of Venezuela to protest against the so-called ‘electoral fraud’ of Nicolás Madurowhile the Venezuelan president himself reported this Saturday that There are already 2 thousand people arrested .