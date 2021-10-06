This week is being a real disaster for the internet in general. Two days ago, we were able to see how WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook (three applications of which Mark Zuckerberg owns) suffered an immense fall, ceasing to work for many hours, and costing the owner of these millions of dollars in losses of money. And it seems that the list of misfortunes does not end here, since Anonymous hacker leaks Twitch source code and the payments that many streamers receive.
This news has reached us thanks to the medium VGC, and in a publication we can see that An anonymous hacker has uploaded a 125 GB torrent to 4chan, which includes information as important as– The source code for Twitch, the money streamers have been receiving since 2019, and a Steam competitor, codenamed “Steam,” created by Amazon Game Studios (yet to be released).
Anonymous hacker leaks Twitch source code and payments that many streamers receive
Twitch suffered a viewer crash during the strike
VGC also reports that Twitch is already aware of the security breach they have suffered, and that they are working to fix it., before something else happens with all that leaked data. Not another thing, but this week is being a real hell for application companies like Twitch or Facebook.
