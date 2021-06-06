Unknown persons turned to the founder of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, on behalf of the Anonymous hacker team, accused him of neglecting the interests of ordinary cryptocurrency lovers and “declared war.” Reported by the New York Post.

In a video posted on Twitter, the Guy Fawkes masked man claims that Elon Musk previously enjoyed a good reputation for his investment in electric vehicles and space exploration. However, now even his fans are beginning to understand that Musk is just a narcissistic rich man who is ready to do anything in order to be noticed. “You may consider yourself the smartest person, but now you have met a worthy opponent. We are Anonymous. We are legion. We’re going, “the message says.

Millions of private investors have pinned their hopes on cryptocurrency earnings to improve their lives. Of course, they took the risk themselves when they invested their money. Everyone knows that you need to be prepared for the volatility of the crypto exchange rate. But your tweets this week demonstrate a complete disregard for the interests of the average working person.

20 minutes after the publication of the video Elon Musk wrote on Twitter: “Don’t kill what you hate, but save what you love.”

In May, it was reported that Elon Musk had suspended the sale of electric vehicles for bitcoins due to the non-environmentally friendly way of obtaining this cryptocurrency. After that, the cryptocurrency lost more than ten percent in price in three days. On June 4, Musk tweeted her mentioning her and a broken heart emoji. This led to a drop in the bitcoin rate by another thousand dollars.