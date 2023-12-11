Columnist Hugo Borst did not understand Ajax's action with the nameless shirts on Saturday evening. “As a club, you should not want to take any action against people who swear. Because anonymous commenters are sad, jealous, they are the early ejaculators, the misers, the losers and the cowards. No longer respond officially, so you permanently deprive them of their right to exist.”

#Anonymous #commenters #pathetic #early #ejaculators #misers #losers #cowards