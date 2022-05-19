MAGES. released the opening footage of ANONYMOUS; CODEhighly anticipated new chapter for the visual novel series “Science Adventure“. As previously anticipated, the title will be available in Japan starting from next 28 July on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switchwhile at the moment there is still no information on a possible Western release.

The software house also announced that the May 26 the voice actor Shouya Chibawho in the game lends his voice to the protagonist Pollon Takaokawill participate in the new episode of the program Gacha Thursday. At the moment it is not clear if the voice actor will reveal new information on the title or if new pieces of gameplay will be released.

We leave you now with the opening movie for ANONYMOUS; CODE wishing you a good vision as always.

ANONYMOUS; CODE – Opening cinematic

Source: MAGES. Street Gematsu