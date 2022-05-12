Morelos.- A person has decided to take justice into his own hand and has become the “anonymous avenger”, gaining strength in the state of Morelos.

The man is related to the death of three people in different cases, but with a very similar modus operandi.

East tuesday may 10the body of a man was found inside a trunk of a abandoned vehicle on the La Pera-Cuautla highway, according to Excelsior.

The way in which the body was left coincides with a case registered on May 5, in Yautepecwhere the bodies of a partner were found inside another car, so it transpired that it could be from the same murderer, because of the similar modus operandi.

The car in which he was found partnerwas at the height of the Oaxtepec booth, it was said that the couple could be a missing person in April in the southern area of ​​Morelos.

In the vehicle was a warning messagewhere it was indicated that this was going to happen to all the people who were stealing girls and women in the state, then it was signed by the “cleaner”, who has been cataloged as the anonymous avenger in Morelos.