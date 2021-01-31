Last December, the Círculo de Bellas Artes de Madrid inaugurated a retrospective on Banksy, one of the best-known voices in urban art. BANKSY. The Street is a Canvas is composed of 70 works by the enigmatic artist and has generated controversy because it doesn’t have your permission. But is there anything related to Banksy that does not generate controversy? Beyond this question, in this article we want to delve into one of the things that, paradoxically, have become the hallmark of this street artist: his absolute and total anonymity.

The concept of authorship in the Greek world contains passionate discussions. In the 6th century BC. C. already signed works existed, like those of the sculptor Antenor, or those of the ceramists Nearjos, Lydo, Amasis and Exequias. But, generally, artists and artisans received little social consideration at that time, so their works were anonymous against their will. We are still a long way from the modern concept of authorship.

The theocentrism that prevailed in the Middle Ages led society to consider that the only creation was God’s, and that everything else was just reproductions. In this context, the artist’s style depended on what the ecclesiastical authorities dictated and his personality was diluted in the uniformity of the message. Although, as in the Greek case, there were always grooves through which the authors looked out. One of them is the case of Romanesque sculptor Gilabertus, which left the following inscription in Latin at the foot of some bas-reliefs of Saint Andrew and Saint Thomas: “Gilabertus, who was not a stranger, has sculpted me.” What is striking, then, is that the revolutionary thing at that time was not to hide your name, as in the case of Banksy, but to find a way to make it last.

Despite the limitations of those times, the work of other artists has survived thanks to the fact that they cultivated their own style. It would be the case of the anonymous Teachers (in English Notname Masters), a term created by historians to group works with similar stylistic features that indicate the hand of the same artist, whose identity is unknown to us. As the investigations progress, his attributions may vary and even discover his name.

For the artists to be able to challenge the concept of authorship, then, we would have to wait for a more modern image of the artists to crystallize, which happens with the arrival of the Renaissance. It is at this time when individual creativity begins to be appreciated thanks to the enrichment of bourgeois society to the detriment of the church, the appearance of the so-called patrons and the progressive abandonment of the union groups, prevailing until then. It is then that artists begin to make a name for themselves in a more generalized way. The knowledge of artists of this time is especially remarkable in the Italian area. And this is partly thanks to the publication, around 1550, of The Lives of Giorgio Vasari, which not only collects the names of numerous authors, but also collects facts, descriptions and gossip. Although it is true that sometimes he makes mistakes, perhaps marked by his subjectivity.

From this moment on, not only Western authors sign their works, but authorship begins to play an important role in their recognition. Of course, there are still artists who work from anonymity or whose name has not reached our days, but there are more works whose author is unknown than anonymous artists as such. Saving as an exception the case of female artists, mostly forced to practice their profession from the shadows.

The arrival of the twentieth century made the appearance of more daring artists, who challenge the already established concept of authorship of their own free will. At the end of the century, urban artists embraced anonymity through the use of pseudonyms that, although it is true that they often function as a kind of artistic name, there are cases in which they serve to hide the true identity of the author. An example is that of Philip Pantone, an urban artist based in Valencia who follows Banksy’s trail, hiding his face from the world. In this interview for Hypebeast the urban artist based in Valencia shares what motivates him to keep hiding his face: “I want people to Google my name to see my work, not my face. I carefully design each piece I make, they speak much more about me than my face, which I did not choose ”.

There are those who find in anonymity the freedom to be who they want. This is one of the reasons that leads artists to adopt alter egos, fictional characters created by themselves to explore their creativity. Perhaps the best-known case is that of Duchamp and his Rrose Sèlavy, to whom we already introduce you in this article, although at present there are other curious examples such as that of Lady Gaga, who has already become more than one character: since Andy Warhola, a young Andy Warhol tribute, to Italian Jo Calderone who performed at the 2011 MTV Music Awards gala.

When anonymity becomes a woman’s name

The popularization of the firm introduced a new conditioner when evaluating a work. Social and gender inequalities inevitably marked the valuation of a work, with those signed by women practically condemned to failure. But the bravest women did not see their creative thirst curbed by these impediments and produced their works under cover of anonymity or under a male pseudonym, in order to obtain a more fair and objective assessment of their work.

The case is especially striking in the field of literature, in which the anonymous often becomes a female name. Novels widely known as Pride and Prejudice (1813) were published in absolute anonymity. Its author, Jane Austen, recognized by Virginia Woolf for her magnificent creativity, could not sign her works with her name until after her death.

The case of the Brönte sisters is even more curious, since all three dedicated themselves to writing and published their works under male pseudonyms to avoid censorship: Charlotte published Jane Eyre as Currer Bell, Emily signed Wuthering Heights as Ellis Bell and Anne, the smallest would do the same with Agnes Gray as Acton Bell. Ten years before the publication of her most famous novel, Charlotte sent verses to the English poet Robert Southey seeking his approval. As a reply He received a letter that said the following: “Literature is not a women’s business and it should never be.”

But this resource is not something exclusive to female writers. Not everyone knows that behind Robert Capa, perhaps the best-known war photographer in history, was a couple: Endre Friedmann and Gerta Pohorylle, better known under the pseudonym of Gerda Taro. The character of Robert Capa, a famous American photojournalist who came to work in Europe, was conceived by Gerda to revalue the photographs of both. And it worked, boy did it work. At first, both signed under this pseudonym, and in fact distinguishing the photos of one from the other is a frankly complex task. But later, with her estrangement, Gerda began to sign as “Photo Taro”, leaving Capa’s name to Endre. His untimely death on the front lines and the adoption of the male pseudonym by his ex-partner caused his valuable work to fall into oblivion, partly overshadowed by that of Endre.

Margaret Kaene’s story shares similarities with that of Gerda Taro, although Kaene, rather than hiding behind a pseudonym or anonymity, was forced to give her talent and recognition to her husband Walter, who signed her works. After years in the shadows, she ended up sued her then ex-husband, who denied the accusations and it was not until the judge asked them to paint a live work that the cake was uncovered. His story, really shocking, inspired Tim Burton to create the film Big eyes, whose title is nothing more than an allusion to the characteristic large and sad eyes of the characters that Margaret painted.

