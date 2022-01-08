The Italian supercar Anomalya, born in Capannori (Lucca) thanks to Sly Garage, will have a debut as a true protagonist of showbiz. The car will in fact be presented at Grand Hotel Des Anglais in Sanremo in the week of the Italian song festival. The car will be admired at the entrance of the facility, showing its design skills and letting its performance ‘imagine’. The weight of the car is 1080 kilos, the maximum speed reaches 270 km / h while the acceleration from 0-100 km / h is covered in 4.4 seconds.

“Anomalya was born from the need to create a supercars that rediscovers the true essence that is not in appearing but in being, tailor-made for gentlemen drivers and their enjoyment. It contains twenty-five years of experience, three and a half years of work and everything that modern technology allows to improve stability, handling and driving pleasure, but without any type of filter.“, Sly Garage describes in a note. Anomalya’s goal is to give back to those who will buy it the driving pleasure of 90s supercars, but with current materials and technologies.

Only 10 units will be produced, with Sly Garage confirming the interest of an international clientele: Switzerland, Belgium, Bolivia, United States and Dubai, as told by the 5 visionaries (Sly Soldano, Samuele Pasquinucci, Luca Sabatelli, Guido Cecchi, Luciano Bartolini) who created this concentrate of power and lightness that It is equipped with a 6-cylinder boxer engine derived from Porsche, located in the central rear position. The price of the car should also be ‘Porsche’.

The Sanremo Festival will be organized from 1st to 5th February 2022, with the usual television formula from Tuesday to Saturday; it will be the seventy-second edition, and also this year the conductor will be Amadeus. Who, as director of the event, selected a ‘mixed’ group of participants between old glories of Italian music and new talents. Who knows if Anomalya, far from the Ariston, will be able to carve out the right space.