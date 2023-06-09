Seduced and (perhaps) abandoned. There is a fascinating idea that has been circulating for some time in the world of geopolitics: they call it the theory of seduction. It is that process that we had not foreseen, nor seen, coming. While we tried, for almost three quarters of a century after the world war, to propose our democratic model to seduce countries under the yoke of dictators, the dictators began to seduce us. Synthetic and devastating chronicle of the early 20th century. America is a good place to start in identifying this dynamic, but in Europe the seduction effect is just as obvious. Part of the economic elites, of the elected but also of Western citizens now seems to think that perhaps in the end this story of the man alone in command is not so bad.

In times of economic crisis (starting from 2008), of epochal transitions (climate and technologies), of black swans, such as pandemics and wars, the decision-making process of the West appears increasingly dysfunctional, public opinion too divided, and social pacts, which built an unprecedented well-being after the Second World War, obsolete. A government with a strong top, man or woman in command, decides quickly, can bring together majorities to obtain otherwise divisive laws, can untie the “snares and snares” of the system of checks and balances of democracy, including the control institutions which are the bodies that guarantee citizens in and by the State.

As I said, it is worth starting with America. The youngest democracy in the world (the declaration of Independence dates back to 1776) has aged. This is the story told to us in recent months by the repeated tumbles of President Biden, who at the age of 80 still faces a 76-year-old Trump as an opponent.

The youngest, therefore vital, democracy, famous for its energy, its dynamic ruling class, capable of continually inventing new forms of participation, capable of giving shape to a power made up of events, languages, each of which has influenced this century – the soft power of engineering achievements and those of speech – imagining that it can lead the world with the minimum of use of military apparatus, this nation has screwed over its divisions. To the point that out of acrimony, even if not out of blood, he describes himself today as in the midst of a civil war. The two senior presidents of recent years have become the ones still able to speak to the entire nation precisely because they are what America once was. But do they have the energy and above all the intellectual projection into the future to lead such a powerful country?

This is one of the dilemmas that has led us to democratic consumption. What else is it, put more simply, than that state of psychological fatigue, of public aphonia in the face of the inefficiencies of our system. The disappointment of a state in which, by definition, everyone has a voice and rights equal to those of the others, and which however is continually kidnapped by economic (and therefore military) interests, which produces short-lived governments and an increasingly weaker political class.

What led to all this? We only became aware of the rupture in American society with the arrival of Trump, who embraced a policy of clashes and divisions – to the point of insulting. And yet in doing so he “unveiled” the existing laceration in the country. To the point of erasing the strongest point of stabilization of the American system: the ability, in difficult times, to succeed in making the national interest prevail over all. That national interest is the point that has disappeared from Western democracies, torn to pieces, torn apart by a thousand partisan interests formed by the bonfire of every economic parity, and by the thousand rivulets in which individual rights have been dispersed.

The great moment of Trump’s institutional rupture was the assault on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021, and it is relevant that the incidents were treated not as a political gesture, but as a violation of the institutions, and as such judged by a Court as a crime. The process, therefore, was an affirmation of the articulation of the tools that make up a system in democracy.

But the breakdown of institutional dynamics is taking hold almost everywhere in our world. In the UK, the Conservative Party, which led the great break with the EU, Brexit, regretted it today. To the point that its most recent prime minister Sunak has begun to work with Von der Leyen on at least a de facto rapprochement. Germany? A country that after Merkel has failed to find a balance between its role in Europe and its selfishness in wartime: Germany’s desire to do it alone and do its best for itself has weakened its weight in Europe. Finally, the break in France, which in fact already began with the yellow vests. Macron has recently pushed for presidentialism in order to demonstrate the strength of a determined central power, and then find himself faced with what? He pushed through pension reform but is now at odds with the rest of his nation.

In Italy, the September elections changed the axis of the country. For the first time since 2011, the vote elected a premier indicated by the coalition that won at Palazzo Chigi. In this sense it was an important vote because it brought back to its correct course a political process weakened by ten years of choices of technical or similar-technical prime ministers. Justified with the institutional crisis, also strong in Europe, due to the emergence of sovereign and populist forces.

President Meloni has therefore reconstituted the rules; but the erosion of some democratic pillars in recent years, such as the parties and Parliament, has not been remedied: proof of this is the rampant abstentionism, which forms the clay feet of the Meloni government, albeit a winner.

None of this, however, should surprise us. “If there were a people of divinities, they would govern themselves democratically,” writes Jean-Jacques Rousseau. “A form of government so perfect that it is not suited to men.” And C. Bradatan, professor of Humanities, author of a brilliant book on philosophy «Dying for ideas. The dangerous lives of the philosophers (Bloomsbury, 2015)» thus commented these words in an editorial on New York Times: «No wonder it’s a losing battle. A true democracy does not make great promises, it does not seduce or enchant, but only aspires to a certain level of human dignity. It’s not sexy. Compared to what happens in populist regimes, it’s cold. Who would ever choose the dull responsibilities of democracy over the instant gratification of a demagogue, or frigidity versus ecstasy? And yet, in spite of everything, the idea of ​​democracy has sometimes almost become incarnate – moments of grace in which humanity has perhaps managed to surprise itself…. Yet democracy is one of those elusive things – like happiness – whose promise, even if perpetually postponed, is more important than its very existence. We may never get it, but we can’t afford to stop dreaming about it.”