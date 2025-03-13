The fact that the hit by Julián Álvarez does not apply due to the alleged duplication of the ball at the penalty shootout is a disproportionate sanction-and proves a justice gap in the football regulation.

In functioning legal systems are intended to punish punishment, among other things, the purpose of producing justice. And: be just. On Wednesday evening, at the penalty shootout in the round of 16 of the Champions League between Atlético and Real Madrid (2: 4 IE after 1: 0), there were good reasons to doubt that this goal was done. Even regardless of whether Atlético striker Julián Álvarez had touched the ball twice (and therefore irregularly) on his penalty shot. Or just once.