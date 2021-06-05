An annular solar eclipse will occur on June 10, 2021. We explain what it is and where the spectacular event can be seen.

Munich – In June there is a spectacular solar eclipse – the so-called ring-shaped solar eclipse. However, this rare form of solar eclipse can only be observed in the far north. In Germany, only a partial solar eclipse will be observed on June 10, 2021 – however, it will only be very small and hardly noticeable.

What happens in an annular solar eclipse?

Just like in a total solar eclipse, the moon moves in front of the sun and covers it. Since the moon disk is smaller than the sun disk, the sun is not completely covered and a glowing ring remains visible. This is due to the distance of the moon. Because in June 2021 the new moon is particularly far away on its elliptical orbit around the earth. As a result, a radiant sun ring shines around the lunar disc during the solar eclipse. Therefore, it is also less dark with an annular solar eclipse than with a total solar eclipse. The last total solar eclipse occurred in December 2020.

The sun disk is covered by the moon disk. However, since this is smaller, a sun ring is created. © Gustavo Cuevas / dpa

Where can the annular solar eclipse be observed?

The ring-shaped solar eclipse can only be admired in a few places on earth. Around 12.00 p.m. our time, the sun ring can be seen over Ontario in Canada. Then the ring migrates over Greenland and the North Atlantic to the North Pole and further to the far east of Siberia. Around 1.30 p.m. our time, the natural spectacle is already over. The ring-shaped solar eclipse can only be seen for a few minutes. And then when, from the respective perspective, the moon is centered in front of the sun. The last annular solar eclipse occurred in June 2020.

The event cannot be seen in our latitudes. Only a partial solar eclipse can be observed. In such a partial eclipse, the moon partially pushes itself in front of the solar disk. The further north you are, the more the moon obscures the sun. In the very north of Germany, for example, about a fifth of the solar disk is covered at the maximum of the solar eclipse, in Munich only 6.3 percent.

The duration of the partial eclipse differs depending on the location. In Munich, for example, the partial solar eclipse begins at 11:37 a.m., is at its maximum around 12:30 p.m. and ends at 1:22 p.m. In Hamburg, on the other hand, the partial solar eclipse begins ten minutes earlier and ends twenty minutes later than in Munich. The next annular solar eclipse will be seen on October 14, 2023.

In return, another astronomical event can be marveled at in advance: on May 26, 2021 there will be the super moon “Flower Moon”. (jsch)

