The next October 14tha cosmic spectacle will captivate various regions of Mexicoin addition to the United States and Brazil.

We refer to the annular solar eclipsea celestial phenomenon that has piqued the curiosity of scientists and space enthusiasts for centuries.

Join us on this tour of the science behind this phenomenon and the privileged areas from which it can be observed.

The annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon is at its farthest point from Earth in its elliptical orbit, making it appear smaller than the Sun in the sky.

When this celestial alignment occurs, the Moon does not completely cover the solar disk, leaving a ring of fire around its perimeter.

This phenomenon is known poetically as the “ring of fire” and is one of the most impressive astronomical events.

The eclipse on October 14 will begin at 8:00 a.m. and will officially end at 5:00 p.m., following a chronological path meticulously calculated by NASA.

However, it is important to note that most countries in the Americas will be in the twilight zone, meaning they will experience a partial solar eclipse rather than an annular one.

This will provide a fascinating celestial spectacle in itself, with part of the Sun hidden by the Moon.

Among the lucky regions that will be able to witness the ring of fire of the annular solar eclipse are Yucatán, Quintana Roo and Campeche in Mexico.

These areas will have the privilege of watching the Moon form a fiery circle around the Sun, creating a truly unique viewing experience.

In Mexico City, although the fullness of the annular eclipse will not be reached, you will be able to enjoy a partial eclipse in which the Sun will be hidden by 70%, providing residents of the metropolis with a spectacular view of the celestial event.

It should be noted that the polar regions of Argentina, Chile and Canada will not experience significant changes in their luminosity during this eclipse, since they will be outside the path of the phenomenon.

This October 14, prepare your eclipse glasses and head to the privileged areas to enjoy this astronomical spectacle.

The annular solar eclipse is a unique opportunity to marvel at the grandeur of the universe and remind us of the amazing cosmic dance taking place in our solar system. Do not miss it!